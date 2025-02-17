Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation had a telephone conversation

On February 14, 2025, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.O. Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation S.V. Lavrov.

During the conversation, the sides discussed issues of cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, in particular within the framework of the United Nations and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The ministers agreed to intensify collaboration between the foreign ministries of two countries through bilateral visits and consultations.

In addition, the parties emphasized the importance of the International Year of Peace and Trust, and also thoroughly discussed the events planned to be held during the year in participation of Turkmenistan and Russia, including on the UN platform.

The Foreign Ministers made special emphasis on further development of cultural and humanitarian ties between Turkmenistan and Russia. /// nCa, 17 February 2025 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)