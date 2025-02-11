Phone Talks between the National Leader of the Turkmen people and the President of Iran Highlights Cooperation on Gas Swap, Energy, Transport, and International Year of Peace and Trust

Turkmenistan and Iran continue to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation covering various fields, from energy to transport. This became obvious from a telephone conversation between the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran, which took place on Monday, 10 February.

During the phone call, the sides discussed key aspects of bilateral relations, as well as prospects for cooperation in various fields. Special attention was paid to the issues of energy cooperation, transport connectivity and water issues. The upcoming International Forum of Peace and Trust, to be held in Ashgabat in December 2025, was also in the spotlight.

The National Leader of Turkmenistan invited the President of Iran to an international forum dedicated to neutrality

As noted during the telephone conversation, Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran maintain diverse relations based on ancient ties of friendship and brotherhood. The two countries cooperate in key areas of the global agenda – ensuring peace and security, sustainable development, ecology, etc. In this regard, it was proposed to consistently continue the targeted interstate dialogue.

The National Leader thanked Pezeshkian for supporting Turkmenistan’s initiative to declare the International Year of Peace and Trust. Iran has co-sponsored the relevant Resolution of the UN General Assembly.

In this regard, Berdimuhamedov invited the Iranian President to participate in the International Forum of Peace and Trust, which will be held in Ashgabat on 12 December 2025.

Having informed that an official invitation will be sent soon, Arkadag expressed confidence in Iran’s support for Turkmenistan’s efforts in the context of the International Year of Peace and Trust.

In this context, it was suggested to consider holding joint thematic events.

Bilateral consultations

The National Leader affirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to holding diplomatic consultations between the foreign ministries, proposing to organize a visit by Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister to Iran in the coming days.

Additionally, Arkadag suggested organizing a regular meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in the near future. It was emphasized that it would be advisable to include in the agenda of the meeting a wide range of issues related to building up bilateral partnership in the fields of energy, transport, industry, etc.

Turkmen gas will be delivered to Türkiye via Iran swap

Energy cooperation, particularly in gas and electricity sectors, dominated the telephone discussions.

“Our countries have been cooperating in the fuel and energy sector for many years,” Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

He announced a new agreement with Turkish company BOTAŞ for Turkmen gas delivery to Türkiye via Iran on swap basis.

Touching upon the issues of cooperation in the electric power industry, the National Leader voiced Turkmenistan’s proposal to lay a transmission line from the Mary hydroelectric power station to the Iranian border under the Mary–Mashhad power transmission line project.

As noted, the necessary negotiations have already taken place with the Iranian side and a corresponding document has been signed. The project will be implemented by Iranian companies.

Transport connectivity

Transport was named among the main areas of Turkmen-Iranian cooperation.

Turkmenistan and Iran are leveraging their strategic geographic positions between the Caspian Sea and Persian Gulf to enhance transport connectivity between Asia and Europe. This advantageous location has made transport sector a cornerstone of bilateral cooperation.

A significant development in this partnership is the planned highway connecting the Iranian border to Gumdag, Turkmenistan.

The parties signed a Memorandum for the implementation of this project, with an Iranian company designated as the contractor. Implementation will proceed under the supervision of designated government agencies and companies from both countries.

Water issues

Arkadag also focused on the water issue, confirming the immutability of Turkmenistan’s position on this issue.

Berdimuhamedov stressed that “three key principles should be used in solving water issues: the first is respect for international law; the second is mutual consideration of the interests of all countries in the region; and the third is the involvement of international structures, primarily the United Nations, in this problem.”

Chairman Halk Maslahaty voiced a proposal to work together with Turkmenistan and Iran to address water issues in the region.

Turkmenistan to participate in the Caspian Economic Forum

The third Caspian Economic Forum will be held in Tehran on 17-18 February this year, which will also be attended by a high-level delegation from Turkmenistan.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed the expediency of focusing the Forum on solving economic, social, environmental and humanitarian problems in the Caspian Sea.

Iran advocates for enhanced cooperation with Caspian Sea littoral states: Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the Islamic Republic’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the Caspian Sea littoral states to safeguard mutual interests.

In a phone conversation with National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow on Monday, Pezeshkian highlighted the potential for expanding collaboration in various sectors, including gas swaps, transportation and electricity exchange, according to a press release published on the official website of the Iranian President.

The President noted that regular joint commission meetings would significantly enhance economic cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan.

Pezeshkian also commended Turkmenistan’s initiative to declare 2025 as the Year of Peace and Trust, saying that the Islamic Republic seeks peace and friendship both regionally and globally. He expressed Iran’s eagerness to collaborate with Turkmenistan and other nations to achieve these goals.

Pezeshkian thanked the National Leader for the invitation to participate in conference honoring the International Year of Peace and Trust, noting that deep cultural ties shared by both nations.

In turn, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulated Iran on the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and called for the expansion of cooperation between the two countries. He also stressed the importance of regular meetings of the joint Economic commission to enhance cooperation. ///nCa, 11 February 2025