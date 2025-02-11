Japan-funded UNDP Online Mentorship Initiative successfully concludes in Turkmenistan

The results of the Online Mentorship program implemented within the framework of the Turkmenistan country component of the UNDP Regional Project “Promoting resilient communities to Prevent violent Extremism in Central Asia” with the financial support of the Government of Japan were summed up in Ashgabat, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reports.

The large-scale initiative has reached more than 400 young people from all regions of the country. These are girls and boys under the age of 37, schoolchildren and students, young professionals and people without professional education, residents of both large cities and remote villages. 11 experienced volunteer mentors participated in the project, including highly qualified specialists: masters of law and international education, IT engineers, economists, journalists and experts in the field of public diplomacy and strategic communications.

As part of the initiative, 47 online webinars and 14 offline trainings were organized.

At a coordination meeting held on 27 January at the UN building in Ashgabat, Tomica Paovic, Deputy Resident Representative of the UNDP in Turkmenistan, noted that mentoring is a powerful force that not only promotes knowledge exchange, but also promotes personal growth, instilling confidence in young people.

According to the project coordinator Kasym Djumaev, the Online mentorship initiative was aimed at supporting youth development through the expansion of knowledge and the acquisition of new skills. Mentoring is an informal learning process where a more experienced professional (mentor) shares knowledge with a less experienced one or a beginner.

In recognition of their contribution to youth development, mentors were awarded Certificates of Appreciation on behalf of the United Nations Development Program and the Embassy of Japan in Turkmenistan, and the best participants of the webinars received memorable gifts.///nCa, 11 February 2025