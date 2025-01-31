Turkmen Embassy in Belgium Promotes Peace and Trust Through Cultural Initiative

The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium has launched a unique cultural initiative to mark the 2025 International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality. The project, designed as a cultural challenge, aims to raise awareness of Turkmenistan’s peace-loving foreign policy and its commitment to these core values.

The challenge invites participants from Rotterdam, Netherlands including from across Europe, to express their support for peace, trust, and neutrality. Participants are encouraged to share videos of themselves reading inspiring quotes and messages in Turkmen, English, or Dutch. These contributions highlight the significance of the International Year of Peace and Trust and underscore Turkmenistan’s long-standing policy of permanent neutrality, emphasizing peaceful coexistence, international trust, and mutual understanding.

A key aspect of the initiative is the enthusiastic participation of European youth. Their involvement underscores the project’s importance in cultivating a new generation of advocates for peace and trust on the global stage.

The Embassy collaborated with Derya Soysal, a member of the Belgian Diplomatic World Institute, a correspondent for Bruxelles Korner, and an independent environmental expert specializing in Central Asian history, to bring the challenge to fruition.

The initiative serves as both a diplomatic tool and a platform for showcasing Turkmen culture and its dedication to peace. The Embassy has indicated that this challenge is the first in a series of planned events for the International Year of Peace and Trust. Future activities will include cultural exhibitions, educational seminars, and other initiatives designed to promote Turkmenistan’s neutrality and peaceful foreign policy throughout Europe.///nCa, 31 January 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Belgium)