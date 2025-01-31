The railway companies of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan set to streamline freight transportation

The railway companies of Kazakhstan KTZ and Turkmendemiryollary [Turkmen railways] met in Almaty to discuss the issues of expanding cooperation and optimizing railway communication between the two countries.

According to data for 2024, the volume of cargo transportation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan reached 1.6 million tons.

KTZ press service reports that the key result of the meeting was the decision to reopen the joint international crossing point at Bolashak station, located on the Kazakh-Turkmen border.

The reopening of the crossing point is designed to significantly simplify the procedure for exchanging trains and reduce the time spent on cargo inspection. These measures are aimed at increasing the volume of cargo transportation between the states.

This agreement demonstrates the desire of both countries to strengthen transport and logistics ties and can be an important step in the development of regional trade and economic cooperation.

Earlier the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan announced that the country is developing alternative transport routes to Europe via Turkmenistan, Iran and Türkiye. ///nCa, 31 January 2025