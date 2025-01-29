(UPDATED) The National Leader of the Turkmen people and the President of Kyrgyzstan held telephone talks

On 29 January 2025, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov had a telephone conversation, during which an interested exchange of views took place on a number of important issues of bilateral cooperation.

Noting the dynamic nature of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, Arkadag stated that in recent years this process has gained momentum, covering more and more areas and directions.

In the international arena, the countries cooperate fruitfully on key issues on the global agenda.

The National Leader expressed gratitude to Kyrgyzstan for its continued support of Turkmenistan’s international initiatives.

“We highly appreciate this position, we value the mutual understanding and trust that characterize bilateral relations today,” Chairman Halk Maslahaty stressed, emphasizing the importance of Kyrgyzstan’s support for the UN General Assembly Resolution declaring 2025 the “International Year of Peace and Trust”.

He emphasized that Turkmenistan, in turn, also supports Kyrgyzstan’s international initiatives, in particular, in the field of including the problem of melting glaciers in the UN climate agenda.

Recalling that Turkmenistan confirmed its position on water issues at the One Water Summit in Riyadh, the National Leader expressed the country’s readiness to actively contribute to their solution together with Kyrgyzstan.

Turkmenistan’s support for the recent UN General Assembly Resolution on the proclamation of International Snow Leopard Day, initiated by Kyrgyzstan, was also highlighted. Turkmenistan has co-sponsored this resolution.

During the conversation, it was stated that bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan are on the rise today. Contacts at the governmental, diplomatic, and departmental levels have been established on a regular basis.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects for further development of Kyrgyz-Turkmen bilateral cooperation, with special attention paid to enhancing economic cooperation, in particular, in trade, energy, transport and logistics.

Noting the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector, Arkadag expressed the willingness of the Turkmen side to further develop partnership in this area.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov recalled that this year marks the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality. 2025 has also been declared the International Year of Peace and Trust. In this regard, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov invited the President of Kyrgyzstan to the upcoming Forum of the International Year of Peace and Trust.

Japarov, in turn, invited Arkadag to visit Kyrgyzstan at any convenient time.

At the end of the conversation, the parties expressed confidence that further development of Kyrgyz-Turkmen relations will contribute to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation and stability in the region.///nCa, 29 January 2025