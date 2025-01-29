Japanese PM’s Envoy Embarks on Diplomatic Tour of Central Asia

News Central Asia (nCa)

Special Advisor to the Japanese Prime Minister, Mr. Nagashima Akihisa, begins a diplomatic mission to Central Asia as Special Envoy of the Prime Minister. The 11-day tour will cover all five Central Asian nations in an effort to strengthen Japan’s ties with the region.

The trip, scheduled from 29 January to 8 February, will include visits to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. According to Japanese foreign ministry’s press-release, during his tour, Nagashima will engage in high-level discussions with government officials from each country.

Key agenda items for the meetings include strengthening bilateral relations and advancing cooperation for the upcoming “Central Asia plus Japan” dialogue summit. The discussions will also cover various international affairs affecting the region.

This diplomatic outreach represents a significant step in Japan’s engagement with Central Asian nations, highlighting the country’s commitment to fostering stronger partnerships across the region. The “Central Asia plus Japan” dialogue serves as a crucial platform for multilateral cooperation between Japan and Central Asian countries. ///nCa, 29 January 2025 [photo credit – – Bloomberg]

 

