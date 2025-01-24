China-Central Asia commodity turnover hits record high in 2024

In 2024, commodity turnover between China and Central Asian countries reached $94.82 billion, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the General Administration of Customs (GAC) of China.

Kazakhstan is ranked first among trade partners of China in Central Asia – $43.82 billion. Kyrgyzstan is second – $22.71 billion, and Uzbekistan is third – $13.78 billion. Turkmenistan stands fourth – $10.65 billion, and Tajikistan is fifth – $3.86 billion.

In 2023, China-Central Asia commodity turnover made $89.4 billion.

It should be reminded that the volume of trade between China and other countries hit $6.16 trillion in 2024. Meanwhile, China’s trade surplus reached nearly $1 trillion.

Earlier, it was reported that rail freight transportations between Kazakhstan and China hit a record high of 32 million tons in 2024. ///cross post from Kazinform, 23 January 2025