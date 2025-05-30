International Scientific and Practical Conference “Environmental aspects of implementing innovative technologies in the development of hydrocarbon fields”

June 5th, annually observed as World Environment Day, holds special significance for the global community. On this very day, Ashgabat will host a significant event: the International Scientific and Practical Conference “Ecological Aspects of Implementing Innovative Technologies in Hydrocarbon Field Development” (TESC 2025). This event aims to serve as a key platform for discussing pressing issues of sustainable development in the energy sector, exchanging best practices, and developing practical solutions to reduce negative environmental impacts.

Turkmenistan’s Commitment to the Global Methane Pledge

As a major player in the global hydrocarbon market, Turkmenistan consistently demonstrates a strong commitment to the principles of environmental responsibility. This commitment was reinforced by the country’s official accession to the Global Methane Pledge on December 1, 2023, at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai. This decision underscores Turkmenistan’s readiness to actively participate in international efforts to combat climate change.

In cooperation with the United Nations (UN) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), Turkmenistan has established a technical dialogue and developed roadmaps for 2023–2024 and 2025–2026. These documents are aimed at achieving the global goal of reducing methane emissions by 30% by 2030, relative to 2020 levels. Adherence to the pledge and the development of corresponding roadmaps reflect Turkmenistan’s strategic focus on implementing modern methane monitoring and capture technologies, which is a priority within the national environmental policy. In May 2022, Turkmenistan also approved its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement on climate, further demonstrating its readiness to fulfill international obligations.

Pre-Conference Roundtables: A Platform for Dialogue and Expert Discussion

Preceding the main plenary session, the conference will feature two pre-conference roundtables dedicated to critically important aspects of sustainable development and technological innovations in the oil and gas industry.

Pre-Conference Roundtable with UN Participation: Supporting Policy Development and National Capacity Building for Green Energy Transition in Turkmenistan.

This roundtable will provide a platform for constructive dialogue among representatives of international organizations, government agencies, and the expert community on issues related to the formation and implementation of green energy policies. Among the participants contributing to the discussion are Dmitry Shlapachenko, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, whose participation highlights the importance of UN cooperation with Turkmenistan in sustainable development. Also expected to speak is Jalpa Ratna, UNICEF Representative, who will share UNICEF’s vision on green energy issues. Tomica Paovic, Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP, will present UNDP’s position on national capacity development. From Turkmenistan, Makhtumkuli Akmuradov, Climate Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, will present national approaches to climate policy.

Pre-Conference Roundtable with SPE: Enhancing Hydrocarbon Production in Mature Fields through AI.

This roundtable, organized in collaboration with the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), will focus on advanced approaches to optimizing hydrocarbon production in mature fields through the implementation of artificial intelligence technologies. Several key experts will share their insights. Alexey Borisenko, SPE Regional Director for Russia and the Caspian Region, will present regional perspectives on the application of AI in the oil and gas industry. He will be joined by James Wiltshire, Senior Consultant at GaffneyCline energy advisory, who will offer an expert assessment of using AI to enhance production efficiency.

Expertise will also be provided by Amirul Afiq bin Yakob, Senior Petrophysicist from Petronas Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn. Bhd., and representatives from the Research Institute of Natural Gas of the State Concern “Turkmengas”: Tavus Saryyeva and Nabat Mukhammedova, both Senior Researchers at the institute, as well as Aidzhemal Ezizova, Head of Laboratory. From the “Turkmengazgeophysics” Department of SC “Turkmengas”, Tatyana Kirpa, Chief Geologist, will speak. These specialists will share their experience and research findings in applying AI to increase production in mature fields.

International Scientific and Practical Conference Program, June 5, 2025



The main program of the TESC 2025 conference provides for an in-depth examination of key aspects of the interaction between the energy sector and the environment.

Session 1: Energy Perspectives, New Technologies, and Environmental Aspects in Hydrocarbon Resource Development

This session will focus on analyzing the modern global energy landscape, defining the future role of hydrocarbons, showcasing advanced achievements in exploration, production, and processing, and discussing strategies for mitigating environmental impact. The keynote address will be delivered by Maksat Babaev, State Minister, Chairman of the State Concern “Turkmengas”, who will present Turkmenistan’s vision for energy prospects. Other key speakers include Stephen Travers, Regional Director at GaffneyCline energy advisory, who will share international experience, and Giorgio Castriota Scanderbeg, Director of Eni Turkmenistan Limited, who will speak about the company’s activities in the region.

Session 2: Human Capital as a Driving Force for Environmental Responsibility: Utilizing Professional Knowledge and Innovations to Address Methane and CO2 Emissions

The second session will focus on the crucial role of the human factor in achieving environmental sustainability. Strategies for reducing methane emissions will be discussed, including innovative approaches to managing the Darvaza gas crater, as well as technologies and practices for reducing carbon dioxide emissions at all stages of the hydrocarbon supply chain. Special attention will be paid to fostering a sustainable safety culture and raising awareness of environmental risks. The session will be moderated by Erik Livny, Head of the Resident Office of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Turkmenistan, highlighting the importance of participation by international financial institutions. The keynote address will be delivered by Makhtumkuli Akmuradov, Climate Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, who will once again emphasize the country’s climate priorities. Among the speakers will also be Irina Luryeva, Head of Laboratory at the Research Institute of Natural Gas of the State Concern “Turkmengas”, who will present the latest scientific developments in this field.

Importance of Individual Meetings: Apply by May 31!

In addition to the extensive program of sessions, conference participants will have a unique opportunity to engage in pre-arranged B2G (Business-to-Government) meetings with the senior leadership of Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector. These individual meetings provide an unparalleled chance for direct negotiations, establishing strategic partnerships, and discussing potential investment projects with key government officials and decision-makers in Turkmenistan’s leading oil and gas structures. This format allows participants direct access to information on current and future projects, as well as the opportunity to present their proposals and solutions.

Given the exceptional value of such interactions for business development and strengthening international cooperation, we strongly recommend that all interested parties submit their applications for participation in these meetings in a timely manner. The deadline for applications is May 31, 2025. Do not miss this opportunity to establish significant contacts and advance your initiatives.

TESC 2025 is a significant event that confirms Turkmenistan’s strategic role in ensuring energy security while adhering to high standards of environmental responsibility. This event contributes to strengthening international cooperation and exchanging best practices in the sustainable development of the global oil and gas industry.

Conference Venue: Research Institute of Natural Gas of the State Concern “Turkmengas”

The International Scientific and Practical Conference TESC 2025 will be held within the premises of the Research Institute of Natural Gas of the State Concern “Turkmengas” in Ashgabat. The selection of this location is not coincidental and underscores the deep interconnectedness between scientific research, the energy sector, and environmental responsibility in Turkmenistan. This institute is a pivotal center for advanced thought and development in the country’s gas industry, making it an ideal venue for discussing innovative technologies and environmental aspects in hydrocarbon field development. Holding the conference here ensures direct connection for participants with leading specialists and access to current data and research conducted by the institute. It also symbolizes the commitment of “Turkmengas” and all of Turkmenistan to a scientific approach in addressing environmental challenges and promoting sustainable development within the energy sector. ///nCa, 30 May 2025 (material provided by TESC 2025 Organizers)