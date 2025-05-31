High-Level Dialogue: Berdimuhamedov and Tokayev Discuss Development of Turkmen-Kazakh Relations

On 30 May 2025, on the sidelines of a working visit to Astana, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Highlighting special attention to the development of cooperation with Turkmenistan, Tokayev emphasized: “We look forward to achieving concrete results in our economic interactions. Ties in other areas are also developing quite successfully, particularly in the cultural and humanitarian sphere. The prospects for mutually beneficial relations are quite promising, provided there is a mutual effort on specific projects that are already on the agenda.”

Berdimuhamedov conveyed best wishes from the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, and thanked Tokayev for the hospitality extended to Hero-Arkadag during his recent visit to Turkestan.

Both sides noted that Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan share mutual understanding on pressing regional and global issues, including maintaining and strengthening global peace and stability, ensuring sustainable energy and transport systems, water resource management, environmental protection, and climate change.

President Berdimuhamedov thanked his Kazakh counterpart for accepting the invitation to participate in an international forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

Additionally, the head of Turkmenistan invited the Kazakh leader to Turkmenistan to attend the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, to be held in the “Avaza” National Tourism Zone.

It was emphasized that mutual support between the two countries within major international organizations, particularly the United Nations, has become a positive tradition. In this context, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for supporting Turkmenistan’s international initiatives. In turn, Turkmenistan supports Kazakhstan’s proposals on the international stage.

During the exchange of views on issues of mutual interest, trade, energy, transport, and communications were identified as priority areas of cooperation.

Noting the positive dynamics in bilateral trade turnover, the leaders underscored the availability of significant potential for further development of trade relations.

Cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere was highlighted as an important component of interstate dialogue. It was noted that organizing festivals and mutual cultural days in both countries, as well as regular contacts between creative and scientific communities, contribute to cultural enrichment.

In conclusion, both sides expressed confidence that this meeting would provide new momentum for strengthening fruitful partnerships. ///nCa, 31 May 2025 [photo credit – Aqorda]