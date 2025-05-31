Marathon for Peace and Trust in Ashgabat: A Celebration of Sport and Unity

Tamir Shakirov

On May 31, 2025, Ashgabat hosted a vibrant sporting event—the “Marathon for Peace and Trust,” organized by the Delegation of the European Union in Turkmenistan with the support of the Run-Rush public movement.

Held in the scenic Independence Park, the race brought together over 500 participants, ranging from professional athletes to amateurs and local residents inspired by an active lifestyle.

Runners could choose a distance suited to their abilities: 2 km, 5 km, or 10 km. Every participant who crossed the finish line received a commemorative medal, while winners and prize-winners were awarded valuable prizes. The organizers ensured the runners’ comfort by setting up water and snack stations along the course.

The marathon was not only a sporting event but also a community celebration. For spectators and guests at the start and finish lines, an engaging quiz on athletics and the history of the European Union was held. Participants answered questions, won prizes, and were filled with positive energy.

The “Marathon for Peace and Trust” proved that sport has the power to unite people, inspire new achievements, and strengthen cultural connections. ///nCa, 31 May 2025