Deepening Strategic Ties: Landmark Agreements Worth Billions Signed During Italian Prime Minister’s Visit to Kazakhstan

On May 30, 2025, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni adopted a Joint Statement on enhancing strategic partnership. Following the negotiations, a package of agreements valued over 4 billion euros was also announced.

These agreements cover important areas such as critical minerals and raw materials, energy, investment, water resources, financial cooperation, and investment and trade facilitation.

The parties stressed the significant potential for further development of the trade and investment partnership. Key areas of cooperation include the oil and gas sector, energy (including renewable and green energy), water resources management, mechanical engineering, agro-industrial complex and other sectors.

Both sides expressed their intention to diversify the structure of mutual trade and identify new areas for business ties. An agreement was also reached on the establishment of a joint expert working group.

Italy ranks third among Kazakhstan’s trading partners and is one of the largest investors. The trade turnover between the two countries increased by 24% last year, reaching $20 billion.

President Tokayev noted that over the past 20 years, Italy has invested up to $7.6 billion in Kazakhstan’s economy. About 270 Italian companies, including major investors such as ENI, SDF Group, PetroValves, Maire Tecnimont and Ballestra, are successfully operating in Kazakhstan.

Giorgia Meloni expressed the opinion that the level of cooperation between the two countries fully corresponds to the spirit of strategic partnership. “I want to tell you that I think you are one of the most pragmatic leaders I have met in my life, and that it’s very useful to talk with somebody that really understands how complex things are in these difficult times. But, in these difficult times, there are some good news and one of those good news is the extraordinary relationship between Italy and Kazakhstan, that we would like even to improve with this visit,” Meloni said.

On the eve of the high-level meeting at Akorda, Astana hosted the Kazakh-Italian Business Forum, where 10 memoranda of understanding were signed, totaling approximately 180 million euros. These agreements pave the way for joint projects in key sectors, including mechanical engineering, petrochemicals, agro-processing, metallurgy, and the digitalization of logistics.

Additionally, they facilitate the establishment of joint ventures in Kazakhstan, providing access to European, Central Asian, and Chinese markets.

The steady expansion of bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Italy underscores the growing demand for deeper strategic cooperation. By the end of 2024, trade turnover between the two nations reached $19.9 billion, marking a 24% increase. Kazakhstan’s exports amounted to $18.7 billion (+25.8%), while imports from Italy totaled $1.3 billion (+2.2%).///nCa, 30 May 2025 (photo credit – Aqorda)