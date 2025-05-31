On International Children’s Day, 300 children dance Kushtdepdi – A Symbol of Peace and Trust

To celebrate the 1st of June, the International Day for Protection of Children and in the spirit of 2025 – a year of Peace and Trust, UNICEF Turkmenistan, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Education, the Office of the Ombudsman, and the State Committee for Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography, brought together 300 children in a vibrant choreographic dance at Alem Park in Ashgabat.

The event featured the beloved traditional dance Kushtdepdi, presented as a joyful expression of children’s rights, unity, and cultural pride — sending a powerful message of peace and trust.

“Kushtdepdi is more than a dance,” said Alexandru Nartea, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Turkmenistan. “It is a circle of unity, happiness, and shared joy — just like the world we want to create for children. On this important day, we celebrate the universal rights of every child — to grow, to dream, to thrive, and to be heard.”

In the lead-up to June 1st, UNICEF Turkmenistan in partnership with the Office of Ombudsman conducted an information campaign to raise awareness about the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and children’s rights. Over 170 schoolchildren participated in creative activities and interactive sessions, learning about their rights through dance, discussion, and play.

“Learning about our rights helped me understand that every child matters — including me. I want to help my friends know this too” shared Kerim, an 11 years old participant of CRC sessions.

UNICEF extends heartfelt thanks to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Education, the State Committee for Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography, and the Office of the Ombudsman for their partnership and unwavering support.

And to the children, whose energy and spirit lit up Alem Park — thank you. You reminded us that when children come together, the world has hope to become a more peaceful and joyful place. Let this celebration echo beyond today — into homes, classrooms, and communities across Turkmenistan.

Tune in to Yashlyk TV Channel throughout the day on 1 of June and UNICEF Turkmenistan digital pages to witness this incredible performance. ///nCa, 31 May 2025 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)