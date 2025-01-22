The International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Economy will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 23–24 April 2025. This exclusive event will bring together international investors, government representatives, industry leaders, and experts to explore promising investment opportunities and discuss strategic development in key sectors of Turkmenistan’s economy.

The Forum’s principal organizers are the State Concerns “Turkmengas”, “Turkmennebit,” and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan in partnership with Turkmen Energy Forum. This event, hosted in the world’s leading capital, aims to expand opportunities for attracting foreign direct investment in Turkmenistan’s energy, transport and communication, construction, and financial sectors and strengthen the dialogue on further sustainable development of the energy sector.

The forum is set to host over 300 delegates from more than 30 countries, featuring over 40 distinguished speakers from various sectors. The event will spotlight investment opportunities and foster discussions across key areas of Turkmenistan’s development, including:

Energy Sector: Opportunities in natural gas export, construction of new gas facilities, power generation, and production optimization in mature fields.

Oil and Gas Industry: Modernization of oil refineries, investment opportunities in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, optimization of oil production from mature fields

Infrastructure and Construction: Large-scale construction initiatives, transport, logistics, IT, telecommunications

Economic and Industrial Development: Expanding export capacity in industrial, agricultural, textile, and food products alongside private sector growth.

Sustainable Development: Clean energy projects, reduction of methane and CO2 emissions, and renewable energy advancements, including solar and wind.

The TEIF 2025 agenda will include sessions on:

“2025 – International Year of Peace and Trust: Turkmenistan’s Role in the Future of Global Energy and Sustainable Growth”;

“New Investment Opportunities in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector: Natural Gas and Monetisation”;

“Accelerating the Process of Attracting Investments into Infrastructure Projects in Turkmenistan with a Focus on Construction, Transport, Information Technology and Telecommunications”;

“Investment Opportunities in the Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector: Oil and Petrochemicals”;

“Development of Manufacturing and Increase in Exports of Industrial, Agricultural, Textile and Food Products”;

“Strategies Based on the United Nations SDGS: Reduction of Methane and CO2 Emissions and Promoting Innovation in Clean Energy”.

VENUE INFORMATION

This year, the renowned In ternational Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Economy (TEIF 2025) will take place at the prestigious Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), an iconic venue located in the very heart of Malaysia’s capital.

KLCC is a world-class facility celebrated for its state-of-the-art infrastructure and its prime position within the famed Kuala Lumpur Cit y Centre area. This makes it an ideal venue for hosting high-profile international events such as TEIF 2025.

Situated next to the world-famous PETRONAS Twin Towers and overlooking the lush KLCC Park, the Centre provides an exceptional setting for meetings, conferences, exhibitions, and other events held on the sidelines of TEIF 2025.

More details at https://teif-turkmenistan.com/en

///nCa, 22 January 2025