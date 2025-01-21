Turkmen MMA Champion Dowletjan Yagshimyradov: “Sport Connects People and Promotes Peace”

Dowletjan Yagshimyradov, the reigning Professional Fighters League light heavyweight champion, is a star in the world of mixed martial arts. Born in Turkmenabat, Turkmenistan, Yagshimyradov began his martial arts journey at the age of six with karate training. His dedication and talent quickly blossomed, leading him to national championships and ultimately a successful professional career.

In an interview with Ms. Derya Soysal, member of the Belgian Institute of Diplomatic World and an independent expert on environmental issues specializing in the history and geography of Central Asia, Yagshimyradov emphasized the profound impact of sport on his life.

“It is a great pride. I am so proud to represent my homecountry, my people, … It’s a wonderful feeling. Being born a Turkmen and representing my homeland on the world stage of sports is an incredible emotion”, he said.

Yagshimyradov believes that sport “allows people from different cultures to connect and bond”.

The champion also stressed the importance of sport within Turkmen culture. “From a very young age, children grow up with sports in Turkmenistan. Sports are truly important in Turkmen culture,” he explained.

Dowletjan’s message to aspiring athletes is clear and inspiring: “Never give up. Keep going and believe in your dreams.”

He also expressed a strong sense of unity with other Turkic peoples, stating, “Kazakhs, Uzbeks, Turkmens… we are one. I represent these people, and unity is strength. It’s the strength of the Turkic World.”

Dowletjan Yagshimyradov’s success story is a testament to his talent, dedication, and unwavering commitment to his homeland. ///nCa, 21 January 2025 (with kind contribution from Ms.Derya Soysal – https://www.instagram.com/syrdarya__?igsh=d2dzMXJwdTduanYw )