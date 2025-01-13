News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » First Kilometers of TAPI Pipeline Laid in Afghanistan

First Kilometers of TAPI Pipeline Laid in Afghanistan

By

Almost three kilometers of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India pipeline section have been laid on the territory of Afghanistan, TOLOnews reports with reference to the spokesman of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan, Homayoun Afghan.

“Currently, the TAPI project is progressing as planned. To date, 2.9 kilometers of the pipeline have been constructed and welded, and approximately 3.4 kilometers of the route have been prepared. Property acquisition efforts are also underway”, Homayoun Afghan said.

The construction of the TAPI gas pipeline on the territory of Afghanistan along the Serkhetabad-Herat route was started in September 2024. The total length of this section is estimated at 150 km, according to statements  made by the CEO of TAPI Pipeline Company Limited, Mukhammetmyrat Amanov, at the Turkmen-Afghan forum in March 2024. Notably, Turkmenistan has already completed and commissioned its 214-kilometer section of the pipeline.

Further progress on the TAPI project was discussed during a meeting  in Kabul earlier this month between Hidayatullah Badri, Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan, and Amanov. The meeting focused on accelerating the remaining construction work and ensuring the timely completion of the Afghan section.

Meanwhile, Afghan economists have long been talking about the potential benefits of TAPI for the Afghan economy.

“International projects like TAPI can provide Afghanistan with global economic legitimacy and encourage foreign investments by demonstrating the successful implementation of major initiatives,” said Mohammad Asif Stanekzai, an economic expert.

Afghanistan is expected to earn $400 million per year in transit fees, while receiving a share of gas supplies.///nCa, 13 January 2025

 

Related posts:

  1. Afghanistan and Turkmenistan Discuss Accelerating TAPI Pipeline Work
  2. Afghanistan is ready to start work on the TAPI gas pipeline project
  3. Afghanistan and Turkmenistan discuss the start of the practical implementation of the TAPI gas pipeline project
  4. Afghanistan and Turkmenistan Discuss Progress on TAPI Gas Pipeline Project
  5. Afghanistan gets ready to launch TAPI Project
  6. Turkmenistan and Afghanistan to form working groups to implement the TAPI project
  7. Afghanistan Provides ‘Good Security’ for TAPI Pipeline Project, Says Acting Minister
  8. TAPI: All Afghans support this great project, says acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan
  9. Afghan and Turkmen officials discussed logistical aspects of the TAPI gas pipeline project
  10. Construction of the TAPI gas pipeline in Afghanistan territory will continue next year
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan