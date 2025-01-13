First Kilometers of TAPI Pipeline Laid in Afghanistan

Almost three kilometers of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India pipeline section have been laid on the territory of Afghanistan, TOLOnews reports with reference to the spokesman of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan, Homayoun Afghan.

“Currently, the TAPI project is progressing as planned. To date, 2.9 kilometers of the pipeline have been constructed and welded, and approximately 3.4 kilometers of the route have been prepared. Property acquisition efforts are also underway”, Homayoun Afghan said.

The construction of the TAPI gas pipeline on the territory of Afghanistan along the Serkhetabad-Herat route was started in September 2024. The total length of this section is estimated at 150 km, according to statements made by the CEO of TAPI Pipeline Company Limited, Mukhammetmyrat Amanov, at the Turkmen-Afghan forum in March 2024. Notably, Turkmenistan has already completed and commissioned its 214-kilometer section of the pipeline.

Further progress on the TAPI project was discussed during a meeting in Kabul earlier this month between Hidayatullah Badri, Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan, and Amanov. The meeting focused on accelerating the remaining construction work and ensuring the timely completion of the Afghan section.

Meanwhile, Afghan economists have long been talking about the potential benefits of TAPI for the Afghan economy.

“International projects like TAPI can provide Afghanistan with global economic legitimacy and encourage foreign investments by demonstrating the successful implementation of major initiatives,” said Mohammad Asif Stanekzai, an economic expert.

Afghanistan is expected to earn $400 million per year in transit fees, while receiving a share of gas supplies.///nCa, 13 January 2025