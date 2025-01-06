Afghanistan and Turkmenistan Discuss Accelerating TAPI Pipeline Work

Acting Afghan Minister of Mines and Petroleum, Hidayatullah Badri, met with Muhammetmurad Amanov, CEO of TAPI Pipeline Company Limited, in Kabul on 4 January 2025. The meeting focused on the latest progress of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, with a particular emphasis on accelerating the remaining construction work.

The sides discussed strategies to increase job opportunities for Afghan citizens and enhance the skills of Afghan engineers involved in the project.

In December 2024, a delegation from Turkmenistan visited Afghanistan to assess the progress of construction work on the Serkhetabat-Herat section. Construction on this section commenced in September 2024 and represents a significant milestone in the TAPI pipeline project.

The continuation of the construction of the TAPI gas pipeline on the Serkhetabat–Herat section is included in the work plans of the oil and gas complex of Turkmenistan for 2025. This underlines the importance of the project for Turkmenistan and its commitment to further implementation. ///nCa,6 January 2025