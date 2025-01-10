Uzbekistan’s Eco-Course: Ban on AI-80, New Industrial Restrictions and Mandatory Plastic Recycling

By the end of 2025, Uzbekistan plans to completely abandon the use of AI-80 gasoline, which does not comply with the Euro-4 environmental standard and significantly pollutes the environment. This is reported by the Uz Daily agency.

The ban stems from recommendations received from various sources, including the general public, international and local environmental organizations, the Ecological Party, and the Ministry of Ecology.

The industrial sector will also face a series of restrictions. Starting May 2025, Tashkent, Nukus, and regional administrative centers will prohibit the launch of new projects involving asbestos and cement production, sludge and slag processing, as well as the construction of tanneries and poultry farms. Furthermore, the establishment of new ferrous and non-ferrous metallurgy plants, the production of glass containing toxic impurities, and the manufacture of products using hazardous chemicals will be prohibited.

The use of coal without effective dust and gas purification systems will be banned, along with the use of fuel oil for heat and power generation.

In addition, Uzbekistan will take a number of measures to combat plastic pollution. By November 2025, the Ministry of Ecology is instructed to develop a draft law that will oblige manufacturers of plastic packaging and goods in plastic containers, as well as their importers, to collect used containers, pay a recycling fee, or create plastic waste collection and recycling points equipped with specialized equipment.

The Ministry of Ecology of Uzbekistan proposed to stimulate the transition to electric vehicles and limit construction, as well as traffic.///nCa, 10 January 2025