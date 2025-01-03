Irina Luryeva: A Woman Leader in Turkmen Gas Development

The dynamic growth of Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector, particularly the development of the globally significant Galkynysh gas field, necessitates continuous innovation. At the forefront of this advancement is Dr. Irina Luryeva, a distinguished scientist leading the “Development of the Galkynysh Gas Field and International Gas Pipelines” laboratory at the Scientific Research Institute of Natural Gas under the Turkmengaz State Concern.

Dr. Luryeva’s groundbreaking research and development efforts play a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency of natural gas production and transportation. Her significant contributions to the industry have been recognized with the prestigious “For Love of the Fatherland” medal and the honorary title of “Veteran of Labor.”

In anticipation of the widely celebrated Oil and Gas Industry and Geology Workers’ Day in Turkmenistan, Nebit-Gaz, the leading publication of the oil and gas industry, had the honor of interviewing Dr. Luryeva.

Here is the text of the interview:

Question: Irina Ilyinichna, how did you get into the oil and gas industry, what led you into this difficult profession?

Answer: The choice of profession for me was conscious and largely dictated by my interest in technical sciences back in my school years. I was attracted to chemistry, physics and mathematics. These subjects allowed me to gain a deeper understanding of how the world around me works. In those years, I was a member of the chemical section of the Minor Academy of Sciences, and also attended classes at the Station of Young Technicians.

After graduating from school with a gold medal, I learned that the Turkmen Polytechnic Institute was recruiting for the specialty “Technology and Integrated Mechanization of oil and gas field development”, which was in demand by the industry, and this news literally played a decisive role in determining my plans. I entered the institute for this specialty with the firm intention to develop in this field. Even as a student, it became clear to me that I had made the right choice, since the oil and gas industry is a complex but incredibly interesting field that requires deep knowledge, perseverance and the ability to find non-standard solutions.

Q: How did your first steps in the profession that you have been associated with all your life begin?

A: Since the last years at the institute, I started working as a laboratory assistant at the department, where for the first time I participated in the research. At the department, I met outstanding scientists and teachers – Doctor of Technical Sciences, Associate Professor Aman Muradov, associate professors Mayagul Gafurova and Berdy Nurmammedov, who not only had deep knowledge in this field, but also knew how to inspire by their example. Their experience and wisdom have been an example for me for many years. It was during this period that I began to formulate ideas that would later serve as the foundation for my initial patent applications.

After graduating with honors in 1988, I was honored to remain at the Institute as a teacher and devoted 18 years to educating and training young professionals for the oil and gas industry. These years have become an important stage for me: I not only passed on my knowledge to students, but also continued my scientific research. They became for me the time of becoming both a teacher and a mentor, which I remain until now. I am proud that many of my students later became successful professionals and leaders, and some of them continue to develop my scientific ideas today.

Q: Irina Ilyinichna, what motivated you to take part in the competition for the position of senior researcher at the Institute of Oil and Gas in 2006?

A: In 2006, I decided to apply my knowledge and experience in a more research field. The competition at the Institute of Oil and Gas (currently the Scientific Research Institute of Natural Gas) was an excellent opportunity for me to immerse myself in the fascinating world of developing gas and gas condensate fields in northeastern Turkmenistan. I was inspired by the prospect of working in a team of highly qualified specialists and contributing to the development of national science. Surrounded by talented colleagues and gaining invaluable experience, I was able not only to deepen my knowledge, but also to realize my potential in solving pressing industry challenges.

Q: So in 2019, a new chapter in your life began.

A: Yes. In 2019, my life changed. I was entrusted with the scientific support of the development of one of the world’s largest gas fields, Galkynysh. This experience has become for me both a stage of professional growth, but also an opportunity to contribute to the development of the energy potential of our country.

This year it has been 18 years since I started working at the Scientific Research Institute of Natural Gas of Turkmengaz. In 1992, as a teacher and responsible officer for the scientific topic of the Department of “Development and Operation of Oil and Gas fields” of the Turkmen Polytechnic Institute, I defended my PhD thesis, becoming at that time the youngest candidate of technical sciences in Turkmenistan, and in 2022, being already an employee of the Research Institute, I became the only female Doctor of Engineering

I would like to express my deep gratitude to my family, colleagues and mentors who have always supported me and inspired me to new achievements.

Q: The Galkynysh field is attracting more and more attention on the global energy scene today. Could you tell us more about the current stage of development of this giant gas field?

A: Indeed, Galkynysh is a strategically important resource not only for Turkmenistan, but also for the whole world. We see that interest in this project is constantly growing. The estimates of the Galkynysh development provide for 7 phases.

The Galkynysh field presents unique challenges due to its massive gas reserves, significant depth, high levels of acidic components, and complex geological conditions. To effectively develop this resource, a comprehensive suite of innovative technologies has been implemented. These include advanced deep well drilling techniques and cutting-edge gas collection and treatment systems that adhere to the highest international standards. A paramount focus is placed on environmental safety and the sustainable utilization of natural resources. Through the strategic application of these technologies, the field has achieved high gas production rates while ensuring a steady supply to the global market.

Q: What are the prospects for further development of the Galkynysh field?

A: The Galkynysh field is at the phase of pilot operation. In the coming years, we expect a significant increase in gas production due to the transition to the second, third and fourth phases of development. Currently, investment projects aimed at implementing these stages are being actively discussed.

One of the key areas of our work is the optimization of technological processes. We are exploring the possibilities of using sulfur and carbon dioxide, which will not only increase production efficiency, but also minimize the negative impact on the environment.

The strategy of phased field development allows for flexible management of investment flows and consideration of accumulated experience in the transition to new phases. In the future, it is planned to increase annual gas production to almost 200 billion cubic meters.

Q: Your statements about the Darvaza gas crater have caused a wide public response in the media. How do you explain such a huge interest in this topic both in our country and abroad?

A: Indeed, the Darvaza gas crater has captivated global attention, as many remain unaware of its origin. Located approximately 270 kilometers from Ashgabat, the crater’s formation occurred in 1963 during the drilling of an exploratory well at the Chaljulba structure. An unexpected influx of gas from a shallow depth caused a void to form beneath the surface, ultimately leading to the collapse of the overlying soil. To mitigate the risk of gas poisoning to humans and livestock, the crater was deliberately ignited.

This event resulted in the formation of a prominent sinkhole on the natural gas field, measuring 60 meters in diameter and approximately 20 meters in depth.

It was assumed that the gas would burn out within a few days or the productive reservoir would be flooded, as in other structures, but it continues to burn to this day.

The burning of the crater has a negative impact on the environment, in addition, natural gas is consumed, which can bring significant profits. The management of the fuel and energy complex was instructed to involve scientists to solve this problem.

I am proud that the staff of our Natural Gas Research Institute has contributed to the development and implementation of this important environmental project.

One of the main ideas is to control the filtration flow that feeds the flame. Accelerated gas extraction makes it possible to reduce uncontrolled gas emissions into the atmosphere. According to the project drawn up at our institute, a new well has been drilled near the burning crater. One observation well has also been transferred to the operational fund and two more liquidated exploration wells located close to the burning crater are being prepared for deconservation.

As noted at OGT-2024 conference, the effectiveness of this approach is confirmed by satellite imagery provided by Capterio.

Q: Please tell us about your students, whom you mentor.

A: I have always believed that the transfer of knowledge and experience is one of the most important tasks of any scientist. Over the years of my teaching and scientific activity, I have been the supervisor of theses for more than 100 students and undergraduates. I continue to participate in the work of the State Commission for the Defense of Graduate Projects at the Yagshygeldi Kakayev International University of Oil and Gas, and I am a member of the Expert Council of the Higher Attestation Commission of Turkmenistan. Working with young, talented and motivated people is both an inspiration and a great responsibility.

Under my leadership, four scientists have successfully defended their PhD theses, and several scientific papers have been completed and submitted to the Academy of Sciences. Today, I have graduate students and a doctoral student who continue to actively work on their dissertations. I try to support them not only as a supervisor, but also as a mentor who helps them find their own path in science.

It is a great joy and pride to see my students achieve their goals, become professionals, develop new ideas and implement their projects. Many of them continue their careers in the oil and gas industry, contributing to its development; create new technologies; and actively engage in scientific research. This gives my work additional meaning and confidence that the accumulated knowledge and experience will serve for the benefit of science and society for many years to come. ///nCa, 3 January 2025