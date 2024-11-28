UNRCCA, UNOCT, OSCE and Government of Uzbekistan organize the Second Meeting of the Working Groups of the Regional Expert Council on Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Returnees

UNRCCA, the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan and the Government of Uzbekistan organized the second meeting of the working groups of the Central Asia Regional Expert Council on Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Returnees.

The regional event, which took place in Tashkent on 27 November, gathered over 40 representatives from state institutions, civil society organizations and partnering agencies and organizations from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The Regional Expert Council, launched in May 2024, aims to consolidate expertise in prosecution, rehabilitation and reintegration efforts across Central Asia while providing recommendations through working groups on accountability, psychosocial support, countering terrorist narratives and civil society engagement.

The second meeting focused on civil society led rehabilitation programmes, exploring how gender and age-sensitive considerations can be integrated into their initiatives. Participants examined legal frameworks that support processes of reintegration and identified capacity-building needs. They also had an opportunity to get acquainted with relevant experience in Southeast Europe, particularly in Bosnia and Hercegovina. ///UNRCCA, 28 November 2024