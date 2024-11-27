The delegation of Turkmenistan is studying Türkiye’s experience in the field of population statistics

From 25 to 30 November, 2024, a delegation of experts from Turkmenistan representing the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Statistics, the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry, the Ministry of Education and Science and the Registry Office is in Ankara, Türkiye. The visit, organized with the support of the Representative Office of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Turkmenistan aims at studying Türkiye’s best practices in the field of population statistics and digitalization of civil registration processes.

During the visit, the delegation will get acquainted with the work of key Turkish government agencies responsible for the collection and processing of demographic data. Experts are studying advanced population registration systems such as the Central Civil Registration System (MERNIS), the National Address Database (NAD) and the Address-based Population Registration System (ABPRS). Special attention is paid to Türkiye’s experience in conducting a register-based population census, as well as the functioning of the civil registration system and statistics of natural population movement (CRVS).

Turkmen specialists visit the Civil Registry Office (Registry Office) to get acquainted in detail with business processes, digital tools and practices of interaction with the population. The delegation also analyzes the possibilities of adapting and implementing best Turkish practices in Turkmenistan in order to improve the statistical accounting system and improve the quality of demographic data.

The visit provides a platform for the exchange of knowledge and experience, as well as for discussing the prospects for joint research projects and cooperation in the field of population statistics. This event contributes to the strengthening of bilateral cooperation between Turkmenistan and Türkiye in the field of population statistics and creates favorable conditions for the introduction of innovative technologies in the residential area of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 27 November 2024 (in cooperation with UNFPA Turkmenistan)