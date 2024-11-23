UNICEF and Ministry of Health Train Engineers and Technicians on Oxygen Plant Operations

News Central Asia (nCa)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, 22 November 2024– UNICEF in partnership with Ministry of Health and Medical Industry, successfully conducted a five-day in-depth technical training for engineers and technicians working with newly installed oxygen plants at health facilities across Turkmenistan. Held from 18 to 22 November, the sessions focused on ensuring the sustainability, safety, and optimal functioning of these vital oxygen systems.

Medical oxygen plays a critical role in managing hypoxemia, treating communicable and noncommunicable diseases, and ensuring the health and safety of pregnant women, newborns, and children. To address these needs, UNICEF has installed five oxygen plants developed by its Supply Division’s Product Innovation Centre at health facilities in Tejen, Dashoguz, and Ashgabat.

The training, facilitated by UNICEF and Atlas Copco’s Training and Development Team, emphasized safety protocols, best practices, and self-assessment for engineers and technicians. Participants—comprising specialists from oxygen plant installed health facilities—received hands-on experience in operations, maintenance, and monitoring to ensure long-term sustainability and patient safety.

“The installation of oxygen plants and the subsequent training is an important step towards strengthening Turkmenistan’s healthcare system,” said Jalpa Ratna, UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan. “This initiative not only provides access to critical resources but also ensures the capacity to maintain and operate them effectively.” ///nCa, 23 November 2024 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)

