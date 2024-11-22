News Central Asia (nCa)

BOMCA supports digitalisation and optimisation of the customs processes in Turkmenistan

On 18 – 20 November, the EU-funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) in cooperation with USAID Trade Central Asia (TCA) project organised a technical assistance mission to Ashgabat, delivered as a national workshop for the representatives of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

The activity focused on enhancing the electronic data flow related to the customs clearance processes and supporting the customs service in digitalising and automating customs processes and e-services, providing for trade and developing the “Single Window” system. A particular emphasis was put on the use of electronic customs declarations, the available IT and AI systems, the degree of their integration with other systems and into the “Single Window” system, as well as the degree of e-services’ use in Turkmenistan.

Following the workshop results, the expert team from the State Revenue Service of Latvia and USAID TCA project will develop recommendations to support Turkmenistan in further development and implementation of changes in the customs IT systems.

This activity closes a series of workshops in the region organised earlier in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan within the BOMCA 10 programme. ///BOMCA, 21 November 2024

 

