Korean Culture Week in Turkmenistan – Ashgabat residents will have a master class on creating pearl key chains and Korean snacks

As part of the vibrant Korean Culture Week 2024, a special event is set to take place on 22 November at the Arkach Shopping Center in Ashgabat, from 5 PM to 7 PM. This unique event offers a diverse range of activities for people of all ages.

A Pearl Crafting Masterclass:

For those with a creative flair, a captivating pearl crafting masterclass awaits. Under the expert guidance of skilled artisans, participants will learn the art of creating exquisite pearl keychains and mirrors. This hands-on experience is a wonderful opportunity to unleash your creativity and take home a unique piece of art.

Polaroid Photo Zone:

Capture the memories of this special event at the polaroid photo zone. Pose against a stylish backdrop and add a personal touch with a handwritten message on the instant photo.

A Taste of Korea:

Traditional Korean sweets and snacks will delight gourmets. The organizers have prepared a variety of treats that are not available in stores.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to immerse yourself in Korean culture.

Event Details:

Date: 22 November 2024

Time: 5 PM – 7 PM

Venue: Arkach Shopping Center, Ashgabat

/// nCa, 20 November 2024