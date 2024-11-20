News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Korean Culture Week in Turkmenistan – Ashgabat residents will have a master class on creating pearl key chains and Korean snacks

Korean Culture Week in Turkmenistan – Ashgabat residents will have a master class on creating pearl key chains and Korean snacks

By

As part of the vibrant Korean Culture Week 2024, a special event is set to take place on 22 November at the Arkach Shopping Center in Ashgabat, from 5 PM to 7 PM. This unique event offers a diverse range of activities for people of all ages.

A Pearl Crafting Masterclass:
For those with a creative flair, a captivating pearl crafting masterclass awaits. Under the expert guidance of skilled artisans, participants will learn the art of creating exquisite pearl keychains and mirrors. This hands-on experience is a wonderful opportunity to unleash your creativity and take home a unique piece of art.

Polaroid Photo Zone:
Capture the memories of this special event at the polaroid photo zone. Pose against a stylish backdrop and add a personal touch with a handwritten message on the instant photo.

A Taste of Korea:
Traditional Korean sweets and snacks will delight gourmets. The organizers have prepared a variety of treats that are not available in stores.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to immerse yourself in Korean culture.

Event Details:

Date: 22 November 2024
Time: 5 PM – 7 PM
Venue: Arkach Shopping Center, Ashgabat
/// nCa, 20 November 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Korean Culture Week to Highlight Traditions in Ashgabat
  2. Information about the Korean Film Festival as part of Korean Culture Week 2023 (November 4-5)
  3. Information about the musical concert during the Korean Culture Week 2023 (November 3)
  4. Days of Culture of Uzbekistan in Ashgabat: a bright celebration of friendship and creativity
  5. The Korean Ambassador to Turkmenistan visited the Innovation Information Center in Ashgabat
  6. Korean Embassy gifted Korean language books to the Korean Language Department of Dovletmammet Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages
  7. Strengthening cultural ties: a comprehensive school in Ashgabat received educational literature from the Korean Embassy
  8. Ashgabat will host the European Union Culture Week
  9. The Year of Culture of the People’s Republic of China started in Turkmenistan
  10. Korean Embassy to Turkmenistan donates special equipment to the National Taekwondo Center
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan