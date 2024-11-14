Accelerating Change: The Regional Platform for Fast-Tracking the Implementation of the UN Convention Against Corruption in Central Asia Contributes to Positive Developments!

At the Conference of States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption held in December 2021, Resolution 9/4 on “Strengthening the implementation of the United Nations Convention against Corruption at regional levels” was adopted, emphasizing the importance of developing technical assistance programs and adopting a regional approach in delivering anti-corruption technical assistance. This includes the creation of regional platforms worldwide to expedite the implementation of the Convention.

In support of this, UNODC launched the “Fast-Tracking the Implementation of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC)” programme, enabling the establishment of six Regional Platforms across Asia, Eastern Africa, South America and Mexico, Southern Africa, Western Balkans, West Africa, and the Sahel. These platforms aim to prevent and combat corruption through effective implementation of the UNCAC in support of SDG 16.

On November 2-3, 2023, delegations from the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Republic of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan met in Tashkent for the purpose of coordinated implementation of the United Nations Convention against Corruption and better fulfillment of the recommendations on its implementation. During the meeting, it was agreed to establish a Regional Platform for Fast-Tracking the UNCAC Implementation in Central Asia. The establishment of the Regional Platform would contribute to mutual information sharing and training, to knowledge management and to the harmonization of anti-corruption policy priorities across the region.

It was agreed that the Platform would focus on several thematic areas:

Preventive measures against corruption

Preventing and combating corruption in the corporate and private sectors

Asset recovery and international cooperation

Criminalization of corruption and investigation of corruption offenses.

During the 2024, the Platform was strategically managed by the Member Countries and the role of the Platform Secretariat was performed by UNODC.

To summarize the initial results and lessons learned, the First Annual Conference of the Central Asian Platform convened in Astana, Kazakhstan, on October 30, 2024. The conference saw participation of more than 150 anti-corruption professionals from government authorities, the private sector, and civil society across participating countries, discussing accomplishments and setting plans for future work.

Conference discussion included topics on the role of anti-corruption services, the digitalization of the public sector, and compliance services in combating corruption. The conference also focused on the next stages of the UNCAC review mechanism and procedures, aiming to foster deeper collaboration across Central Asia.

Key achievements in 2024 included:

successfully organized ten regional technical training sessions and practical expert discussions with the participation of over 900 participants and 30 international experts that enhanced anti-corruption capacity across Central Asia

Strengthened capacities in developing national anti-corruption strategies and legislation, criminalization and investigation of corruption, asset recovery, addressed challenges associated with virtual assets, business integrity, conflict of interest management, integrity check and civil society engagement

Facilitated the exchange of advanced practices and experiences between Central Asian countries, and strengthening both formal and informal cooperation among anti-corruption authorities in investigating transnational corruption cases.

Following productive technical discussions, the participating countries also updated the priorities of the activities of the Regional Platform for the next biannual period. The Regional Platform will strengthen its engagement with the civil society stakeholders and enhance the exchange of best practices such as model legislation in various areas of countering corruption.

In addition, 12 bilateral meetings were facilitated by UNODC in the margins of the Conference where issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed between the attending delegations.

On the third day of the Annual Conference, UNODC organized a capacity-building training for anti-corruption professionals led by the International Academy Against Corruption (IACA) from Hong Kong, China. The trainers presented Hong Kong’s Anti-Corruption Journey—A 50-year commitment to fighting corruption through law enforcement, prevention, and education, including insights on forensic accounting and asset recovery, and best practices for eliminating corruption in both the public and private sectors.

For 2025, the following activities have been outlined:

The development of methodological resources for practitioners, enhancement of research capabilities, and introduction of IT solutions

Continued efforts in policy advisory to strengthen legal frameworks concerning conflicts of interest, asset declarations, and corporate liability for corruption

Capacity building of national experts participating in the UNCAC implementation review mechanism

The formation of focus groups specializing in key topics, complemented by a series of national trainings and webinars designed to broaden engagement opportunities for anti-corruption practitioners.

The project team is undertaking all efforts on the ongoing enhancement of the Platform to ensure it remains responsive to the needs of anti-corruption authorities, providing targeted and practical technical assistance.

Quotes from the participants of the Conference:

Mr. Askhat Zhymagali, Chairman of the Anti-corruption Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan, he highlighted: “The activities of the Regional Platform catalyzed the development of new anti-corruption measures across Central Asia”.

Mr. Azamat Duyssembekov, Deputy Head of the Law Enforcement System Division, Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, said, The transnational nature of corruption requires us to take coordinated action at the international level. Kazakhstan is implementing large-scale reforms to eradicate corruption and fully supports the Platform’s activities to fast-track the implementation of the UN Convention against Corruption”

Dr. Akmal Burkhanov, Director of the Anticorruption Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan: “Our country is actively enhancing its anti-corruption framework as part of national state policy, in line with the UN Convention against Corruption. Therefore, in 2023, to expedite the implementation of the UNCAC, we launched a Regional Platform in Tashkent for Central Asian countries to strengthen cooperation, exchange advanced practices, and integrate them into our national legislation.

Mr. Nurbek Kaimov, Deputy Prosecutor General of the Kyrgyz Republic: “We have adopted a new anti-corruption strategy for 2025-2030 and consider that our membership in the Platform will help in the implementation of these reforms, applying the international standards and norms of the UN Convention against Corruption”.

Mr. Sulaymon Sultonzoda, Director of the Agency for State Financial Control and Combating Corruption of the Republic of Tajikistan, said: ‘According to the Platform Roadmap, a regional event on the topic of integrity in business and the public sector was held in Dushanbe in October 2024. We are planning a phased introduction of these practices in our country, and the Platform will serve as a valuable resource to assist us in this endeavor. Also, within the framework of the Platform for 2025–2026, we would like to organize practical trainings on the topics of public sector transparency, asset recovery, and enhancing anti-corruption legislation.”

Mr. Allanazar Niyazlyev, Deputy Prosecutor General of Turkmenistan: “Turkmenistan is currently undergoing the second cycle of UNCAC review, and I would like to confirm that Turkmenistan is open to cooperation on combating corruption at both regional and international levels”.

Mr. Danny Woo, Commissioner, Independent Commission Against Corruption, Hong Kong, China, noted: «This conference is an excellent opportunity for our Commission to exchange experiences with Central Asian countries. The United Nations Convention against Corruption establishes the international legal framework and standards necessary to combat corruption globally. This platform serves as a pivotal mechanism to consolidate and advance these efforts within the region, fostering collaboration and enhancing regional anti-corruption measures».

The Regional Conference received financial support from the Government of Denmark. /// UNODC Regional Office for Afghanistan, Central Asia, Iran and Pakistan, 13 November 2024