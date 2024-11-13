Turkmenbashi refinery complex received four ISO certificates this year

News Central Asia (nCa)

The Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries, a cornerstone of Turkmenistan’s oil and gas industry, has secured four ISO certifications this year. These certifications confirm the complex’s adherence to global standards for quality, environmental safety, and management, reports online newspaper “Turkmenistan: The Golden Age.”

One of the notable certifications was awarded to domestic polypropylene Z-30, a key component in the construction of a new medical complex in the city of Arkadag.

This cutting-edge facility will house over ten buildings and structures, dedicated to the production of essential medical supplies such as syringes, iodized salt, baby food, and other healthcare products.

Trial samples of non-woven textile medical products, including robes, overalls, single, three-layer, and respirator masks, as well as shoe covers and caps, have been successfully produced using domestically produced polypropylene. These items are expected to be mass-produced domestically in the near future, aligning with the government’s import substitution strategy.

Arkadag Medical Cluster, scheduled for completion in 2026, will play a pivotal role in this initiative. Currently, polypropylene from Turkmenbashi Oil refinery is undergoing testing on various technical production lines in Germany, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, and the Republic of Korea. This testing process aims to identify the most suitable equipment for domestic production, optimized for the specific parameters of Turkmenistan’s raw materials.

The complex underwent a significant modernization during Turkmenistan’s years of independence. Approximately 27 local installations were constructed and commissioned. These facilities now produce a diverse range of petroleum products, including diesel fuel, various grades of gasoline, bitumen, fuel oil, coke, polypropylene, and base oil (a crucial ingredient in the production of diesel, turbine, and industrial oils).

Turkmenistan has a reliable raw material base for large oil and gas processing enterprises. The main operator of oil production in the country is the State Concern Turkmennebit (Turkmen Oil), which coordinates the work of Turkmen and foreign companies operating in Turkmenistan on the basis of a production sharing agreement (Dragon Oil, Petronas, Mitro, ENI).

The State Concern operates 30 oil and gas fields and more than 2,300 wells. Turkmennebit is actively involved in operational activities, geological and geophysical surveys, repair and restoration, and inspection work. ///nCa, 13 November 2024

 

