Ashgabat’s TA-Tal Studio: Where Children’s Dreams Take Flight

The children’s inclusive studio TA-Tal at the Pushkin Russian Drama Theater presented its next play “The Princess without a Pea”, based on the play of the same name by E.A Tyschuk, reported the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan”.

The play, which involves children with disabilities, carries a powerful social message: every child, regardless of their abilities, deserves happiness and the opportunity to reach their full potential. The studio’s nurturing environment fosters mutual understanding and support, empowering young artists to overcome challenges and shine brightly.

There is an atmosphere of mutual understanding and support in the studio. The head of the studio, the actress of the highest category Tatyana Ovezmuradova, notes the serious approach of children and their parents to rehearsals. Children and their parents came without delay and in any weather. Like professional actors, they learned the basics of acting, mastered the artistic word and the ability to improvise.

One particularly inspiring story is that of Leyla Allamuradova. Despite physical limitations, Leyla’s passion for poetry and music led her to compose a beautiful song that opens the performance. Her heartfelt lyrics and captivating voice serve as a testament to the transformative power of art.

The play “The Princess without a Pea” shows that the true value of a person does not depend on external circumstances, but lies in spiritual qualities. There was no pea in the fairy tale staged by the children’s inclusive studio, and only a sincere, cunning princess named Sunny confessed to the prince’s queen mother that she did not feel any pea. And the princesses by blood, frankly hypocritical, showed the queen with all their appearance how badly they slept.

The project of the inclusive studio is supported by the Ministry of Culture and personally the head of the theater S.Serbazov. The inclusive studio is a real contribution to the social policy of the President of Turkmenistan to create an inclusive and fair society in which no one should be left behind. ///nCa, 13 November 2024