UNICEF and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan Introduce Child-Friendly Interview Techniques

A four-day training of trainers on child-friendly approaches to investigating crimes involving minors or child witnesses, organized by Ministry of Internal Affairs with the support of UNICEF, concluded on 5 November 2024 at the UN House. The training was attended by investigators of the internal affairs bodies from Ashgabat and velayats of the country, as well as faculty members from the Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and psychology department of the Turkmen State University named after Magtymguly.

Participants were trained in methodologies and tools for assessment, information gathering, and identification of needs with a focus on the best interests of the child. Sessions included behavioral analysis, psychological aspects of investigations, and the necessity of interagency collaboration in responding to crimes against minors, including working with specialized professionals and psychologists.

Participants highlighted the importance of the “child-friendly justice” approach, which ensures respect and effective protection of all child rights, taking into account the child’s maturity and understanding the context of the case. These techniques are important because children are more vulnerable, require special attention and need to feel safe when going through the legal interrogation processes.

This training provided the opportunity to discuss the integration of these techniques in professional training modules to improve investigative practices in cases involving children, in alignment with the National Action Plan on Realization of Child Rights for 2023-2028. ///UNICEF Turkmenistan, 5 November 2024