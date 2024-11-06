Head of UNRCCA participates in the High-Level Border Security Conference in Kuwait

Kaha Imnadze, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Asia, Head of the United Nations Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), participated in the Dushanbe Process High-Level Conference on “Strengthening International Counter-Terrorism Cooperation and Building Agile Border Security Mechanisms – The Kuwait Phase”, which was co-organized by the State of Kuwait, the Republic of Tajikistan and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), in Kuwait City on 4 – 5 November 2024.

The event focused on preventing terrorist and terrorist groups’ movement, facilitating stronger collaboration and partnerships at the regional and international levels to enable effective, innovative and more agile border security and related counter-terrorism measures, and promoting comprehensive, integrated and whole of society approaches to border security grounded in human rights and the rule of law.

In his keynote address the SRSG stated that UNRCCA, as a special political mission with a regional mandate, brings broader preventive diplomacy approach to address border security and management challenges related to extremism and terrorism. This is particularly important, taking into consideration that border security starts well before borders, and it is closely linked to many other areas, like critical infrastructure as well as political will, trust building and prevention of radicalization.

This was the 4th high-level meeting under the framework of the Dushanbe Process, following the previous international high-level conferences organized with UNRCCA support in Dushanbe in 2018, 2019, and 2022.

Several hundred participants, representing UN Members States, regional organizations, civil society groups, think-tanks and academia, took active part in exchanging views and ideas. They endorsed the Kuwait Declaration as an outcome of the Kuwait Phase of the Dushanbe Process, calling all interested parties to join efforts to improve border security while promoting cross-border cooperation. ///UNRCCA, 6 November 2024