CIET 2024: Interbudmontazh proposes to build a subway in Ashgabat

At the CIET 2024 international conference, Vladimir Petruk, Managing Director of Interbudmontazh Company, presented new promising projects aimed at developing the infrastructure of Turkmenistan.

The CAI Interbudmontazh company has been successfully implementing large-scale projects in Turkmenistan since 2001. One of the most significant is the system of lowering the groundwater level in Ashgabat. The project has become vital for Ashgabat, as it has helped to improve the hydro-reclamation situation in the city, as well as to prevent possible environmental problems in the future.

“Our cooperation with the city’s leadership continues, and new stages of this project will be implemented in the near future, expanding it to residential areas of Gurtli-Koshi, Choganli-Garadamak-Shor and other areas,” Petruk said.

Subway for Ashgabat

One of the most ambitious projects presented by the company is the construction of a subway in Ashgabat. According to Petruk, the Ashgabat metro should become a convenient, environmentally friendly transport solution and in the future will connect the capital with the “smart city” Arkadag, Geokdepe in the west and Anau in the east.

“The Japanese company Sumitomo, the Japanese Metro Association and the German consulting group K2 were involved in the development of the idea and the technological part of the project, which worked out the engineering capabilities of the metro in the seismological zone,” Petruk said.

However, the metro construction project may require a long implementation period. According to Petruk, it takes at least 10 years from the start of construction to the launch of some sections of the subway.

At the end of the speech, Vladimir Petruk, Managing Director of CAI Interbudmontazh, confirmed the company’s readiness for further cooperation with Turkmenistan. The company is ready to invest its knowledge and resources in the development of the country’s infrastructure and the creation of a comfortable urban environment. ///nCa, 4 November 2024