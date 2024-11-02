Turkmenistan Maps Out Methane Reduction Strategy to Meet Global Methane Pledge

As part of the efforts to implement the task within the framework of the global climate agenda, Turkmenistan has developed a Roadmap to strengthen international cooperation to achieve the goals and objectives provided for by the Global Methane Pledge for 2025-2026.

The document was presented to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at a government meeting on Friday, 1 November, by Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

At COP-28 in Dubai last year, Turkmenistan officially announced its accession to the Global Methane Pledge (GMP).

The newly developed Roadmap outlines specific strategies to achieve this goal, including the modernization of the energy sector and other environmentally friendly measures.

To implement the Roadmap, Turkmenistan plans to closely collaborate with international organizations such as the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), other UN specialized agencies, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the Islamic Development Bank, and others.

The country also intends to actively participate in the Methane Alert and Response System (MARS), a digital platform established by the United Nations Environment Programme.

To achieve the 2025-2026 methane reduction targets, Turkmenistan will undertake a series of measures, including:

Organizing scientific conferences, roundtables, and seminars in partnership with international organizations.

Continuing cooperation with foreign companies to address challenges in the energy sector.

Developing feasibility studies for associated gas processing and utilization projects, incorporating innovative and energy-efficient technologies.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized Turkmenistan’s commitment to addressing climate change and its responsible approach to international climate action.

The head of state noted the importance of further increasing Turkmenistan’s contribution to global efforts to reduce methane emissions and underscored the need for continued active cooperation with foreign partners and international organizations in this field.

About the Global Methane Pledge

https://www.globalmethanepledge.org/

The Global Methane Commitment was launched in November 2021 in Glasgow at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP-26).

Participants joining the Pledge agree to take voluntary actions to contribute to a collective effort to reduce global methane emissions at least 30% from 2020 levels by 2030, which could eliminate over 0.2˚C warming by 2050. This is a global, not a national reduction target.

Participants also commit to moving towards using the highest tier IPCC good practice inventory methodologies, as well as working to continuously improve the accuracy, transparency, consistency, comparability, and completeness of national greenhouse gas inventory reporting under the UNFCCC and Paris Agreement, and to provide greater transparency in key sectors.

To date, 150 countries have joined to the Global Methane Pledge. ///nCa, 2 November 2024