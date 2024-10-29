BOMCA 10 contributes to effective communications of Central Asian border and customs press-services

On 22 – 24 October, the EU-funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) organised a regional workshop-hackathon for press-officers of the border, customs and migration services of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Led by EU experts and complemented with thematic interventions by EU Delegation in Kyrgyzstan and Frontex, the activity combined both theory and practical exercises, during which the participants were introduced to modern communication tools and effective storytelling techniques for conveying border management, migration and customs issues.

The event gathered 13 press-officers representing border, customs and migration services and was the first ever activity organised for the press-services of all 5 Central Asian countries. The workshop provided a unique opportunity to exchange best practices in corporate and public communications among press-services on the regional level, as well as will allow beneficiary agencies to improve their communications strategies and approaches. /// nCa, 29 October 2024 (in cooperation with BOMCA)