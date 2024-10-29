Based on comprehensive interaction

Irina IMAMKULIEVA

The adoption by the UN General Assembly at the 25th plenary meeting of the 79th session of the Resolution declaring Central Asia a “zone of peace, trust and cooperation” once again drew the attention of the general world community to the region, where an independent culture of interstate relations has been formed on the basis of comprehensive interaction and the countries’ commitment to common goals – peace, security and sustainable development.

As reported on the United Nations website, the document was submitted by Turkmenistan on behalf of the Central Asian countries. The co-authors were 37 states, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, India, Iran, China, Russia and Turkey. Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to the UN Aksoltan Atayeva emphasized the importance of recognizing the Central Asian countries as such a zone – an international legal phenomenon that is being formed by analogy with the universally recognized and currently functioning peace zones in the South Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Latin America and the Caribbean. The formation of a peace zone in Central Asia became possible thanks to the institutional and legal framework for multilateral interaction laid by the countries of the region.

The history of relations between the countries of Central Asia goes back several millennia. Over the centuries, a unity of spiritual values, faith and cultural traditions, a similarity of mentality and a closeness of language were formed. With the acquisition of independence, all five states of the region declared their commitment to good-neighborly relations and regional cooperation. Thanks to the political will of the heads of state, a constructive dialogue was established, during which common approaches to the development of the region were developed, taking into account the interests of each of the countries.

Significant events on this track were the signing of the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia in 2006, the establishment of the Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in December 2007

The United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, headquartered in Ashgabat, has been holding Consultative Meetings of Heads of State since 2018 based on trusting and constructive discussions and agreed solutions to common problems of the Central Asian countries.

The establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in Central Asia was the result of the collective efforts of all five Central Asian states in their common desire to ensure security, stability and peace in the region, resolve environmental issues and create the necessary conditions for regional development and stability. The idea of creating the zone arose in September 1997 at the International Conference “Central Asia – a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone” in Tashkent. In December 1997, the UN General Assembly, by its Resolution “Establishment of a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia”, demonstrated broad international support for the determination of the Central Asian states to achieve this goal. In May 2014, at UN headquarters, representatives of the “nuclear five” – the United States, Great Britain, France, China and Russia – signed the Protocol on Security Assurances to the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia.

Thus, the creation of a nuclear-free zone has become a real contribution of the Central Asian countries to the nuclear non-proliferation regime, in support of the idea of the indivisibility of security as one of the fundamental principles of the UN. The uniqueness of the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia is that a new element of security has been created in a region of strategic importance for the entire world.

The United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, headquartered in Ashgabat, plays an important role in the political dialogue of the Central Asian countries. This was the first experience of creating a unique UN structure. Similar centres were later established on the African continent. The establishment of the Centre reflects the desire of the Central Asian countries to form a model of a regional zone of peace, security, cooperation and development.

The unique role of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia in promoting political dialogue aimed at taking collective measures to address common challenges and strengthen socio-economic cooperation among the countries of the region is emphasized in the Resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly. The Resolutions also recognize the Centre as an important structure that contributes to strengthening preventive diplomacy throughout the region and welcome the Centre’s efforts to assist the Central Asian countries in implementing their initiatives aimed at achieving the strategic goal of establishing peace, stability and security in Central Asia. The promotion of regional dialogue is facilitated by the Women’s Dialogue of Central Asian Countries, the Academy of Preventive Diplomacy for Youth and other platforms created on the basis of the Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia.

The Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State became a key moment in advancing the regional agenda of the Central Asian countries. Already at the first Consultative Meeting, the Heads of State defined regional cooperation as a priority area of foreign policy for all Central Asian countries. At the third Consultative Meeting, the Presidents spoke in favor of exploring the issue of creating a dialogue on security and cooperation in Central Asia as a permanent consultative platform for considering current issues of regional development on a systematic and regular basis. The key words of the fourth Consultative Meeting were security and stability. The Heads of State were unanimous in the opinion that, through joint efforts, Central Asia should remain a zone of stability and trust, not subject to risks to peace and development. At the same time, the Presidents also voiced specific proposals to translate joint actions into practice.

The sixth meeting of heads of state, where the Roadmap for the Development of Regional Cooperation for 2025–2027 and the Concept for the Development of Regional Cooperation “Central Asia – 2040” were adopted, was a major achievement and a serious breakthrough in building regional relations. The Roadmap included initiatives and proposals put forward at previous Consultative Meetings by all parties and is aimed at increasing the effectiveness of coordination of inter-parliamentary, intergovernmental, interregional and sectoral interaction.

By adopting the Concept for the Development of Regional Cooperation “Central Asia – 2040”, the countries agreed for the first time on the general contours of long-term regional cooperation. This means that today the region already has its own vision of regional development and is determined to act as an independent subject in international relations. As a result, new prospects are opening up for the dynamic and sustainable development of the region as a single whole. During the Summit, the heads of state paid special attention to strengthening security and stability in the region, and expressed their readiness to bear responsibility for ensuring the common and indivisible security of Central Asia.

Thus, these and other steps are evidence of the common commitment of the five Central Asian countries to comprehensive regional cooperation for the sake of prosperity of states and for the benefit of the peoples living in the region. As a result of joint efforts, the Central Asian region has become a common space of mutually beneficial cooperation and partnership in conditions of peace and stability.

Turkmen neutrality with its preventive political and diplomatic mechanisms played an unprecedented role in creating a politically stable environment in the region. The constructive role of Turkmen neutrality was recognized and confirmed by two resolutions of the UN General Assembly, adopted with the co-authorship of all Central Asian states.

The adoption of the Resolution by the Community of Nations was preceded by the debate of the UN General Assembly on agenda item 61 “Zone of peace, trust and cooperation in Central Asia” held on 16 May 2023 at the initiative of Turkmenistan. The concept of debates on the zone of peace, trust and cooperation in Central Asia was also proposed by Turkmenistan. The concept considers the creation of peace zones as one of the important instruments complementing the UN Charter. As a means of preventive diplomacy aimed at strengthening the security of countries in the region, peace zones are the most effective way to contain and resolve regional conflicts and tensions, the document emphasizes.

During the debates, the delegations’ speeches focused on strengthening security and stability in the region, ensuring economic and social development in conjunction with political stability, and environmental sustainability. Particular emphasis was placed on the key role of Central Asian countries as neighboring states of Afghanistan in increasing international efforts to stabilize that country.

Thus, the Resolution “Zone of Peace, Trust and Cooperation in Central Asia” was prepared after a wide range of consultations among the countries of the region and taking into account the constructive opinions and proposals of other countries. The document reflects the concepts and ideas that have developed in the region over many years, as well as the aspirations, principles and goals that the countries of the region share regarding the future of Central Asia.

Speaking at the 25th plenary meeting of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the UN emphasized that the states of the region consider stability in the Zone of Peace, Trust and Cooperation taking into account the interdependence of all elements of interaction: political, economic, environmental, food and humanitarian. As a striking example of the implementation of cultural diplomacy, attention was drawn to the International Forum “Interconnection of Times and Civilizations – the Basis of Peace and Development” held in Ashgabat on October 11, dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great poet and thinker Makhtumkuli Fragi.

The promotion of the common interests of the peoples of the Central Asian region is fully consistent with the ideals and principles of the United Nations. The principles of cooperation formulated at the highest level contribute to peace, security and sustainable development in the region, which contributes to the formation of a new world order architecture. /// nCa, 29 October 2024 (cross post from Neutral Turkmenistan)