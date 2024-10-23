Kazakhstan Seeks to Join TAPI Gas Pipeline Construction

Kazakhstan is actively negotiating with Turkmenistan to participate in the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, according to Yerlan Akkenzhanov, Vice Minister of Energy.

Akkenzhanov highlighted the potential benefits of Kazakhstan’s involvement in the project, emphasizing the country’s interest in expanding its hydrocarbon export and transit capabilities.

“The transport potential for the export and transit of hydrocarbons is developing. Gas transit from neighboring countries to the regions of Central Asia is being successfully implemented. Such a striking example is the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project. The Kazakh side is interested in participating in the construction of this gas pipeline,” Akkenzhanov stated during the Kazakhstan-Afghanistan business forum in Almaty on Tuesday.

On 10 October 2024, on the sidelines of the state visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Turkmenistan, in Ashgabat, the National Company of Kazakhstan QazaqGaz and the State Concern Turkmengaz signed an agreement on strategic cooperation in the development of the gas industry.

The agreement provides for cooperation on main gas pipelines, including the TAPI project.

In September this year, Turkmenistan commenced the construction of the Serkhetabad– Herat gas pipeline, referred to as “Arkadagyň Ak ýoly”, which is the main link of the TAPI pipeline. ///nCa, 23 October 2024