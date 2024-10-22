News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan and IAEA develop the Country Program for 2024-2029

On 21 October 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan convened a regular meeting of the working group tasked with developing the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Country Framework Program for Turkmenistan for the period 2024-2029.

Emine Alich, Program Management Officer of the Europe Division of the IAEA Technical Cooperation Department, participated in the meeting via videoconference.

During the meeting, representatives from Turkmenistan and the IAEA discussed key aspects of their collaboration. Particular emphasis was placed on the peaceful applications of nuclear energy in fields such as medicine, agriculture, environmental protection, and water resource management.

One of the most crucial areas of cooperation is in the field of medicine, especially in the fight against cancer. In this regard, the IAEA’s ImPACT program, which monitors joint initiatives in Turkmenistan, was highlighted. ///nCa, 22 October 2024

 

