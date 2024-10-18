News Central Asia (nCa)

UNDP Turkmenistan has published a report, “Recommendations for Replicating and Scaling Local Adaptation Practices in Water and Agriculture in Turkmenistan”, now available on the UNDP Turkmenistan website” www.undp.org/turkmenistan/publications

This report thoroughly documents local adaptation practices of agricultural communities across different geographic zones in Turkmenistan and provides recommendations for replicating and scaling these practices nationwide. The main focus is made on effective water resources management, improved agronomic methods, and strategies aimed at preserving soil fertility.

The report was prepared within the framework of the project “Developing a National Adaptation Planning Process in Turkmenistan”, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with the financial support from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) in cooperation with the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 18 October 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan) 

 

 

