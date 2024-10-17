News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » UNFPA and National Partners in Turkmenistan Assess Country Program Achievements and Chart Future Directions

UNFPA and National Partners in Turkmenistan Assess Country Program Achievements and Chart Future Directions

By

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative Office in Turkmenistan convened a consultative meeting with national partners on 16 October 2024 in Ashgabat, as reported by the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

The meeting brought together a diverse group of government officials, parliamentarians, civil society organizations, academic representatives, and media outlets to evaluate the successes of the UNFPA Country Program (2021-2025), identify remaining tasks, and discuss priorities for future collaboration within the context of the 2026-2030 Country Program.

The meeting started with a plenary session followed by thematic group discussions on partnership development opportunities.

At the plenary session, representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health and Medical Industry, the State Committee of Turkmenistan for Physical Education and Sports, and the Institute of State, Law, and Democracy presented the achievements of UNFPA’s key strategic goals aligned with Turkmenistan’s national development priorities.

The focus was on advancements in reproductive health, including family planning, maternal and adolescent health, promoting gender equality, and empowering youth through support for physical education, sports, peace, and equal rights for girls and boys.

Concrete examples of successful Turkmenistan-UNFPA collaboration include:

  • Maintaining a low maternal mortality rate
  • Adopting the “National Strategy ‘Healthy Mother – Healthy Child – Healthy Future’ for 2021-2025”
  • Ensuring high availability of reproductive health rooms with all family planning methods
  • Adopting the “National Action Plan for Gender Equality for 2021-2025”
  • Enacting the Law of Turkmenistan “On Social Services”
  • Conducting a national sample survey on the health and status of woman in the family in Turkmenistan
  • Conducting a census of the population and housing stock of Turkmenistan in 2022

Thematic groups discussed and technically coordinated potential partnerships in the areas of “Reproductive health and reproductive rights,” “Gender equality and youth development,” and interdepartmental cooperation among programs.

Activation in the field of youth policy is highlighted as a promising area for further cooperation.

The consultative meeting also served as a crucial platform for developing proposals on key areas of the UNFPA Country Program for 2026-2030.

The UNFPA Office in Turkmenistan was established in 1992, and during this time, five Country Programs have been developed in collaboration with the Government.

The constructive partnership between Turkmenistan and UNFPA has resulted in the country’s repeated election as a member of the UN Commission on Population and Development, including for 2024-2028, as well as a member of the Executive Board of the UN Structure on Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment for 2022-2024.///nCa, 17 October 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. USAID and UNFPA cooperate to Strengthen Families in Turkmenistan
  2. UNFPA and the National Red Crescent Society of Turkmenistan join their efforts for the strengthening social services and support to families
  3. Sustainable Development Goal 5 “Gender equality” – achievements of Turkmenistan
  4. UNFPA in Turkmenistan highlights the progress in 2023
  5. Social Support for Women in Turkmenistan: UNFPA Conducts Training Workshop for Specialists
  6. UNDP and UNFPA support Turkmenistan in developing the Special Courses for Civil Servant on Gender-Responsive Governance 
  7. Turkmen Specialists Share Expertise on Maternal Health at UNFPA Meeting in Kazakhstan
  8. Turkmenistan and IAEA develop Country Framework Program
  9. UNDP and national partners in Turkmenistan conduct the Mid-term Evaluation of the Implementation of the National Human Rights Action Plan
  10. Nearly 1,000 social facilities built in Turkmenistan under the national rural program
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan