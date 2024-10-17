Seminar on the Implementation of Video Lessons and Textbook on Water Resources Management Held in Ashgabat

On October 17, a seminar was held within the framework of the USAID Central Asia’s Regional Water and Vulnerable Environment Activity (WAVE), supported by the State Committee for Water Management of Turkmenistan. The seminar focused on the implementation of educational materials on water resources management for universities and young water management specialists.

The event presented the results of developing and implementing educational materials on Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM). Among the participants were representatives of the State Committee for Water Management of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, as well as leading universities in the country, including the Turkmen Agricultural University named after S.A. Niyazov, the Turkmen Institute of Construction and Architecture, the Turkmen Institute of Energy, and others.

The main goal of the seminar was to present educational materials developed as part of the USAID Central Asia’s Regional Water and Vulnerable Environment Activity (WAVE), including a curriculum, practical exercises, and an IWRM textbook. These materials have been integrated into the educational programs of the Academy of Public Service under the President of Turkmenistan and other universities in the country.

A key highlight of the seminar was the demonstration of video materials on the “Water Resources” course, prepared for the Academy of Public Service. These educational videos were created to enhance the training of young specialists in water resources management and their practical skills.

Project experts emphasized the importance of promoting IWRM principles at the regional level, highlighting the need to integrate environmental, social, and economic aspects into water resources management.

The seminar concluded with a discussion of the outcomes and next steps for implementing the proposed educational materials into the educational system of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 17 October 2024 (Material is provided by the USAID Central Asia’s Regional Water and Vulnerable Environment Activity)