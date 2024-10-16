News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Volt Typhoon III report of China highlights US cyber operations

Volt Typhoon III report of China highlights US cyber operations

By

The Chinese media including the China Daily has recently published a report issued jointly by the National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center of China and the National Engineering Laboratory of China for Computer Virus Prevention Technology.

The report is titled: Volt Typhoon III: ”A Cyber Espionage and Disinformation Campaign conducted by US Government Agencies.”

The complete report is available at this link:

https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/pdf/2024/20241014.pdf

Here is a condensed version of the story carried by the China Daily:

Disguising as other countries: US cyber forces and intelligence agencies pose as foreign entities to conduct global cyberattacks and espionage.

Targeting critical infrastructure: The “Volt Typhoon” campaign, falsely attributed to China, targeted critical US infrastructure sectors.

Exploiting supply chains: The US uses its advanced IT industry to implant backdoors in network equipment, enabling surveillance of targeted countries.

Misinformation: The US orchestrated the “Volt Typhoon” narrative to secure funding and bolster cyber capabilities. /// nCa, 16 October 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. More than just shipping: New UN report highlights how trade can play a pivotal role in addressing climate change
  2. Investigative report debunks US State Department accusations of China ‘genocide’
  3. UNESCAP report highlights the energy connectivity trends in North and Central Asia
  4. Speedy customs clearance agreement between China and Kazakhstan will speed up delivery of cargo across China-Europe route
  5. Ukrainian international company awarded as a distributor of cyber security solutions in Turkmenistan and Central Asia
  6. Foreign direct investments between CIS countries and China, Iran, Arab states exceed US $75 billion – EDB Report
  7. OSCE and Atlantic Council host cyber competition in Uzbekistan for youth from Central Asia and South Caucasus
  8. Launch of Centre for Global Security Initiative Studies in China coincides with release of Report on the Implementation Progress of the Global Security Initiative
  9. Looking at China through Golden Sayings – Part 12
  10. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Holds Briefing on COVID-19 Origin-Tracing for Diplomatic Envoys in China
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan