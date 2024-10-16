The Chinese media including the China Daily has recently published a report issued jointly by the National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center of China and the National Engineering Laboratory of China for Computer Virus Prevention Technology.

The report is titled: Volt Typhoon III: ”A Cyber Espionage and Disinformation Campaign conducted by US Government Agencies.”

The complete report is available at this link:

https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/pdf/2024/20241014.pdf

Here is a condensed version of the story carried by the China Daily:

Disguising as other countries: US cyber forces and intelligence agencies pose as foreign entities to conduct global cyberattacks and espionage.

Targeting critical infrastructure: The “Volt Typhoon” campaign, falsely attributed to China, targeted critical US infrastructure sectors.

Exploiting supply chains: The US uses its advanced IT industry to implant backdoors in network equipment, enabling surveillance of targeted countries.

Misinformation: The US orchestrated the “Volt Typhoon” narrative to secure funding and bolster cyber capabilities. /// nCa, 16 October 2024