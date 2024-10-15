Turkmenistan Prepares to Host CIET 2024

Ashgabat is already actively preparing for the International Exhibition and Conference “Construction, Industry and Energy of Turkmenistan” (CIET 2024), which will be held next month, November 3-5, 2024. The conference is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan, the State Concern “Türkmenhimiýa”, the State Agency for Management of Road Construction and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, on the basis of which, in fact, the international meeting will be held.

CIET 2024 is aimed at comprehensive attraction of foreign investment in the construction, industrial and energy sectors of the national economy, multi-aspect development of the economic potential of the country’s domestic production forces, integration and strengthening of cooperation between the states of the region, as well as establishing effective relationships with companies and international organizations. It is expected that the upcoming conference will discuss pressing issues of accelerating the monetization and diversification of energy resources, modern trends in architecture and urban development, the potential of the “smart” city of Arkadag, the production of high-quality building materials and financing of new infrastructure projects, the role of public-private cooperation in the development of construction and industry.

In addition, on the sidelines of the conference, delegates from dozens of countries around the world will consider promising projects, the implementation of which will allow the economic development of Turkmenistan to reach a qualitatively new level. The discussion will also focus on challenges and prospects, as well as the role of technological innovations and human capital in industry, construction and energy.

The conference will also include round tables and seminars, during which national and foreign experts will tell the participants about modern trends observed in the construction, industrial and energy services market. Special attention will also be paid to the exhibition, which is expected to become an interactive platform for the projects under consideration and the issues studied in the relevant areas.

It should be emphasized that Turkmenistan currently has a strategic advantage in implementing major energy and infrastructure projects, including the construction of the international gas pipeline “Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India”, which will open access to the South Asian gas market for the Turkmen side. Another important area of ​​work is the modernization of existing and the creation of new power plants. As is known, Turkmenistan has become one of the major suppliers of electricity in the region in recent years, which opens a large window of opportunity for investors from all over the world.

Among the priority areas of the conference is the development of the urban development industry, the expansion of which allows for the parallel discovery of new facets of industrial potential. The two areas are closely linked: behind new urban development initiatives, such as, for example, the construction of the second stage of the city of national importance Arkadag, there are real opportunities for the deployment of large-scale construction production. Thus, foreign investors will be presented with a wide range of prospects for productive work in Turkmenistan.

It is these prospects that will become the driving force behind Turkmenistan’s further economic development, to which new projects and agreements reached on the sidelines of CIET 2024 will contribute.

For more information please visit the official website – https://ciet-turkmenistan.com/en

///nCa, 15 October 2024 (Material is provided by the CIET 2024 Organization Committee)