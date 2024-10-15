Briefing for Turkmenistan Media: The Importance of the WEFE Nexus Approach and the Role of Journalists in Covering Environmental and Transboundary Cooperation Issues

News Central Asia (nCa)

On October 15, 2024, a media briefing for representatives of Turkmenistan’s mass media was held, organized by the USAID Central Asia’s Regional Water and Vulnerable Environment Activity (WAVE) and the State Committee for Water Resources of Turkmenistan. The main topic of the meeting was the Nexus “water-energy-food-ecosystems” (WEFE Nexus) approach of and the role of the media in promoting sustainable water resource management.

The briefing aimed to improve the understanding among journalists and eco-bloggers in Turkmenistan of the importance of the WEFE Nexus concept and the role of the media in covering issues of transboundary water cooperation. Discussions focused on the significance of the media in promoting the environmental agenda, influencing behavioral changes, and raising awareness about the interconnections between water, energy, food, and ecosystems to ensure sustainable development in the region.

“The media play a key role in raising awareness about the promotion of the Nexus approach, integrated water resource management, and water use efficiency, shaping public perception of the importance of environmental factors. This helps to advance sustainable development in the future,” said Ekaterina Strikeleva, Chief of Party, the USAID Central Asia’s Regional Water and Vulnerable Environment Activity.

The briefing also provided an opportunity to exchange views on the importance of cooperation between Central Asian countries for the effective management of water resources, particularly in the context of climate change. ///nCa, 15 October 2024 (Material is provided by USAID Regional Water and Vulnerable Environment Activity)

