Ashgabat hosted the International Conference “The Interconnection of Times and Civilizations – the basis of Peace and Development” – The great rich heritage of Magtymguly predetermined the basis of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, says President Serdar Berdimuhamedov

On 11 October 2024, an international conference “The interconnection of times and civilizations – the basis of peace and development” dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great Turkmen poet and classic Magtymguly Fragi was held in Ashgabat under the chairmanship of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

As speakers, the forum was attended by:

1. Masoud Pezeshkian — President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

2. Asif Ali Zardari — President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

3. Vladimir Putin – President of the Russian Federation

4. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev – President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

5. Shavkat Mirziyoyev — President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

6. Emomali Rahmon — President of the Republic of Tajikistan

7. Sadyr Japarov — President of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan

8. Vahagn Khachaturian — President of the Republic of Armenia

9. Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh – President of the Republic of Mongolia

10. Numan Kurtulmus — Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Türkiye

In their speeches, the participants emphasized the importance of intercultural dialogue and highlighted the enduring legacy of Magtymguly Fragi. They underscored the philosopher’s profound impact on the development of humanistic values and ideals in today’s world.

Here is the text of the speech by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the international conference “The Interrelation of times and civilizations – the basis of peace and development”

Dear Forum members!

Turkmens have been creators of spiritual and cultural values throughout their multi–thousand-year history. The very valuable ideas of the titan of world literature and a prominent thinker of our people, Magtymguly Fragi, have forever been entrenched in the treasury of universal civilization, which explains the huge support from leading international organizations and members of the world community for large–scale studies of the poet’s life and work.

The current event dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the great poet-thinker Magtymguly Fragi is also of special importance.

Dear Forum members!

Today, the scale of the celebration in honor of the poet and philosopher of the Turkmen people has covered the whole world. Over the past centuries, the thoughts of Magtymguly Fragi, imbued with wisdom, have become a principle of life not only for our nation, but also for representatives of other peoples.

As you know, the collection of manuscripts by Magtymguly Fragi is included in the Program of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization – UNESCO – “Memory of the World”, and the 300th anniversary of the poet is included in the List of memorable dates celebrated jointly with UNESCO. All this fully shows a deep reverence for the memory of the outstanding master of the artistic word.

At the same time, the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) declared 2024 the Year of the great poet and thinker of the Turkic world – Magtymguly Fragi.

Dear Forum members!

The year 2024 has been declared in Turkmenistan as the year of the “Fount of Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi”. Based on this, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Hero-Arkadag, took the initiative to celebrate the grandiose 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi in order to widely popularize the poet’s works, which have already become the property of all mankind.

Famous Russian and foreign poets and prose writers, scientists, literary critics, artists and representatives of art have also done considerable work: they have created impeccable works dedicated to the great poet and thinker. Today, their works play a very significant role in the study and glorification of the rich literary heritage of Magtymguly in the world.

A monumental sculpture of Magtymguly Fragi was built in the foothills of Kopetdag, a picturesque corner of Ashgabat, and a cultural and park complex of the same name was built there. Their creation is directly due to the wise initiatives of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Hero Arkadag. Monuments to foreign poets and writers are also installed in the complex, which is a triumphant expression of friendship and brotherhood in a sovereign power, which Magtymguly Fragi hoped for.

At the same time, I would like to note that monuments to Magtymguly Fragi have also been erected in a number of foreign countries: such a noble deed significantly strengthens bridges of friendship and brotherhood between peoples.

Dear friends!

The great rich heritage of Magtymguly predetermined the basis of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy: his unshakable ideas of peace, justice, humanism, friendship and brotherhood, and respect for everyone have a significant impact on interaction with other states.

The poet and thinker, who played an invaluable role in shaping the character of our nation, comprehended the world: he visited many countries. His travels have fundamentally influenced his perception of the world: it expanded and improved, which as a result led to the mutual enrichment of cultures and knowledge between peoples.

Dear Forum members! Dear guests!

Magtymguly’s poetry is a patriotic anthem: he loved his people and Homeland with all his heart, called on them to protect and appreciate them. Being an outstanding thinker, he hoped for the well-being of mankind and pointed out the right path to it.

The poet’s poems also contribute to the education of the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism and high morality in order to nurture worthy people who will direct their knowledge and professional skills for the benefit of the state, society and humanity.

Dear Forum members!

The legacy of Magtymguly Fragi is our great asset, and unwavering adherence to his precepts is our sacred commitment. Being committed to his instructions, we will continue to strengthen the unity and cohesion of the people, the sovereignty of the state, as well as expand the bonds of friendship and brotherhood, good neighborliness and mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries of the world.

We are always ready to contribute to the interests of peace and balanced development of mankind.

In conclusion, I wish all participants good health, happiness and great success in their domestic work!

