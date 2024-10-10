Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan deepen gas cooperation – QazaqGaz and Turkmengaz sign historic agreement

Today, in Ashgabat, the National Company of Kazakhstan QazaqGaz and the State Concern Turkmengaz signed an agreement on strategic cooperation in the development of the gas industry.

The document was a part of documents package inked following high-level talks between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Chairman of the Board of QazaqGaz Sanjar Zharkeshov called this agreement historic.

“This document is historic, as there was no such document between the two countries in the gas industry,” he said.

Zharkeshov said that the agreement is focused on three areas:

• First, it is the development of the resource base, exploration and involvement of QazaqGaz in gas fields in Turkmenistan, including the Galkynysh field,

• Secondly, these are main gas pipelines, including the TAPI project (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India), this is a mega-gas pipeline, and

• Thirdly, it is the import of commercial gas from Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan.

This document will be fundamental for strengthening relations between the countries in the gas sector, stressed the head of QazaqGaz.

In addition, there are many more prospects for gas cooperation between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, as follows from President Tokayev’s statement at a joint press briefing after talks with President Berdimuhamedov.

“Kazakhstan intends to take an active part in projects for the development of gas condensate fields in Turkmenistan, as well as in the expansion of pipeline infrastructure,” Tokayev said.

“Today, an agreement was signed on the development of cooperation in the gas industry between QazaqGaz and the state concern Turkmengaz. <…> Oil and gas companies of Kazakhstan are interested in establishing cooperation with Turkmen colleagues in the field of oilfield services in the Caspian Sea,” he noted. ///nCa, 10 October 2024