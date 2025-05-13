OSCE-supported seminar discusses the role of youth and women in responding to climate change risks in Turkmenistan and Central Asia

An OSCE-organized seminar on strengthening the role of youth and women in responding to climate change risks in Turkmenistan and Central Asia took place on 12 May 2025 in Ashgabat.

The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat initiated this event within the framework of the 7th Central Asian Conference on Climate Change (CACCC-2025), which will take place from 13 to 15 May 2025 in Ashgabat. The seminar was organized by the Centre in partnership with the Central Asia Water and Energy Program (CAWEP), the World Bank and the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia (CAREC).

The seminar brought together some thirty participants, including students from the International University for Humanities and Development (IUHD), the International Oil and Gas University named after Yagshygeldy Kakayev, and the Oguzkhan University of Engineering and Technology, as well as young activists from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

The event was facilitated by national experts from Turkmenistan who shared insights into both the international and national climate agendas, environmental youth movements and entry points for the meaningful engagement of youth and women in climate initiatives. The seminar also highlighted the role of education and awareness raising as key tools for addressing climate change.

“The engagement of youth and women not only ensures broader societal participation but also brings innovation, resilience, and diverse perspectives to the development and implementation of climate solutions,” said John MacGregor, Head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.

“It is my firm belief that the seminar will promote an inclusive and collaborative approach to climate action by encouraging the active involvement of youth and women in climate discussions.”

During the seminar, a representative of the Central Asia Water and Energy Program- a partnership between World Bank, EU, Switzerland and the United Kingdom – presented the goals of the programme aimed at addressing water and energy security under a changing climate in the region.

Regional Climate Civil Society Network of Central Asian countries, and Regional Youth Conferences (RCOY) for Central Asia and Afghanistan under the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change elaborated on their activities. They talked about regional co-operation of environmental activists in Central Asia and engaging youth in the implementation of climate action.

As part of a practical component of the seminar, participants worked in groups to develop action plans for mitigating climate risks, considering national policies and emphasizing the importance of involvement of youth and women.

The outcomes of the seminar will be presented by an SDG Ambassador from Turkmenistan during a parallel session on Climate Actions of Civil Society and Youth in Central Asia, which will be held as part of CACCC-2025 on 13 May 2025. CACCC has been organized by the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia (CAREC) since 2018 to facilitate regional dialogue on climate change mitigation and adaptation. /// nCa, 13 May 2025 (in cooperation with OSCE Ashgabat)