Asel Baibagysheva is first woman from Kyrgyzstan and fifth from Central Asia to conquer Mount Everest

The Mountaineer Asel Baibagysheva from Kyrgyzstan has successfully climbed the highest peak in the world, Mount Everest.

She left the main camp on the morning of May 9 and reached the summit in just 54 hours, a remarkably swift dash.

Counting by age, Baibagysheva, 54, is among the oldest females to have conquered Mount Everest. She topped the summit at 9:15 a.m. on May 11.

Her age puts Baibagysheva into another elite group: the women over 50 who have topped Everest. They are only about 5% of the total women who have conquered Mount Everest.

In 2012, Tamae Watanabe, a Japanese climber, summited Everest at age 73, setting the record for the oldest woman to summit. She previously summited in 2002 at age 63.

Before Baibagysheva, four women from Central Asia had climbed to the top of Mount Everest: Three of them were from Kazakhstan and one from Uzbekistan.

Lyudmila Savina from Kazakhstan conquered Everest in May 1997, and Anar Burasheva and Zhamilya Bashirova in May 2024.

Svetlana Baskakova from Uzbekistan reached the summit in May 1998.

So far, more than 870 women have successfully climbed Everest.