SRSG Kaha Imnadze Engages with Young Central Asian Diplomats in Regional Training in Turkmenistan

SRSG Kaha Imnadze participated in a regional training for young diplomats from Central Asia, held in Ashgabat. The training was jointly organized by the UN Country Team in Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Addressing the participants, Mr. Imnadze provided an overview of UNRCCA’s mandate and the Centre’s ongoing preventive diplomacy efforts in the region. He highlighted the importance of early warning, confidence-building, and regional cooperation in promoting peace and stability across Central Asia.

The Special Representative emphasized the strong partnership between UNRCCA and the five Central Asian States, underscoring their continued commitment to multilateral dialogue and preventive engagement. He noted that building trust among states is fundamental to effective diplomacy and essential for advancing common regional interests.

Mr. Imnadze also elaborated on key metrics employed by the UN to evaluate the impact of preventive diplomacy, and shared insights on the Secretary-General’s New Agenda for Peace, calling for enhanced collective efforts to address both global and regional challenges such as climate change, resource management, and transboundary security threats.

The session concluded with an engaging Q&A, during which participants raised questions on current geopolitical and security issues, the role of the UN in conflict prevention, and the ongoing reform processes within the United Nations. The discussion reflected the growing interest of young diplomats in the role of multilateral diplomacy in addressing complex regional and global issues. /// nCa, 13 May 2025 (in cooperation with UNRCCA Ashgabat)