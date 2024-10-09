E-Commerce Trends in 2025

nCa Report

E-Commerce, the prodigious child of the 21sth century, flourishes at the forefront of innovation and technology.

The year 2025 will mark the completion of the first quarter of this century. It will also see the e-commerce thriving beyond imagination.

Let us look at some of the trends that may redefine e-commerce in 2025:

Savan Krishna, in an article titled ‘Top 15 eCommerce Trends in 2025 – Shaping the Future of Online Shopping’ gives an outline of the things to come from the point of view of a retailer. The article was published by Sweans.

https://www.sweans.com/top-15-ecommerce-trends-for-2025/

At the top of the list, he places AR (Augmented Reality) – AR helps customers to enjoy immersive shopping experiences right from their homes. It lets them visualise products in real-time, supporting informed purchase decisions. Several businesses have successfully used AR technology in their apps for years, showing it is more than a passing eCommerce trend. Companies like salons, clothing retailers, and home improvement stores should employ this technology to offer interactive and engaging positive shopping experiences.

Major retailers now use AR for virtual try-ons and interactive 3D product views. This technology allows shoppers to visualise products in real-world environments, boosting buyer confidence and reducing return rates.

Next, he mentions that the consumers are embracing personalized advertising – Personalisation has always been the trademark of eCommerce. So far, it has mainly focused on product recommendations and cross-selling. In 2025, we aim to take personalisation further by leveraging data analytics and AI. This approach will enable large retailers to offer more tailored content. It will help customers to customise loyalty programs based on their unique shopping habits and needs.

Enhanced personalisation will strengthen the bond between brands and their customers. As we move into 2025, expect more brands and retailers to optimise their DTC experiences to gather higher-quality customer data. It will enable them to deliver the level of personalisation that fosters ever-lasting brand loyalty.

The third item on his list is AI (Artificial Intelligence) – Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning have become household names. In recent years, AI has revolutionised the eCommerce industry, enabling brands to automate various aspects of their businesses. From enhancing customer service with chatbots and personalising product recommendations to optimising the supply chain, AI’s potential impact on your business is boundless.

AI mimics human intelligence by using computer science and big data. In eCommerce, business owners can train AI to adapt to consumer behaviour, generating more accurate and valuable insights. Personalisation involves tailoring the user experience based on what the company knows about its customers. A survey found that 80% of consumers are more likely to become returning buyers if they receive a personalised shopping experience.

Another prominent item on the list of Krishna is ‘Social Commerce’ – In recent years, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok have become dominant hubs for social commerce, far beyond their original roles as social media platforms. Experts predict that by the end of 2024, 110.4 million people will shop through these channels. As 75% of users turn to social media to research products, eCommerce businesses should capitalise on this trend. Facebook leads the way with about 2.9 billion users globally.

With features like one-click checkout and live shopping, these platforms are becoming increasingly customer-friendly, simplifying searching for and purchasing products. Besides, social commerce offers a low entry barrier, enabling businesses of all sizes to boost brand awareness, expand their audience, and provide a seamless buying experience.

His entire article, at the link given above, is very useful for anyone wanting to keep a tab on e-commerce.

The very interesting and informative article by Alison Zeller, titled ‘Top 13 Ecommerce Trends (2024 & 2025)’ nearly mirrors the predictions made by Krishna in his article.

Published at Exploding Topics, the article of Alison Zeller features a number of compelling graphics and images.

https://explodingtopics.com/blog/ecommerce-trends

Zeller goes beyond the perimeters set by Krishna. Here are some graphics from her article to highlight the point:

* * *

The e-commerce stakeholders in Central Asia are certainly keeping tab on the global trends. Nevertheless, it is paramount to remain in touch with the expectations, and feedback of the consumers. /// nCa, 9 October 2024 (all graphics copyright Exploding Topics)