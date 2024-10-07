OGT 2024 Attracts Global Attention

Preparation for the 29th International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2024), which will be held from October 23 to 25 in Ashgabat, is progressing rapidly. The event, organized by the State Concerns “Turkmengas” and “Turkmennebit,” the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, and the State Corporation “Turkmengeology,” has drawn the attention of the international community.

To date, more than 300 delegates from 34 countries have confirmed their participation, highlighting the high interest in OGT. Leading international media outlets such as Al Khaleej, Dubai News, Natural Gas World, MIR 24, SNGtoday, TrendAz, Interfax, and TASS are actively covering the upcoming event.

OGT 2024 will feature a rich business program, including a series of thematic sessions covering relevant issues such as the energy transition, new export routes, and environmental aspects of hydrocarbon extraction. Among the confirmed speakers are Ariel Flores, Executive Vice President for Exploration and Production at BP; Matthew J. Sagers, Vice President of Research and Analysis at S&P Global Platts Commodity Insights; Rikard Vannby, Director of Licensing at Haldor Topsoe; Evgen Groza, Regional Advisor for UNDP; Kenyon C. Weaver, Senior Advisor on Energy Transition from the U.S. Department of Commerce, and many others.

The OGT Expo, held alongside the conference, will gather over 70 companies, including key industry players such as ADNOC, CNPC, SLB, Eni, Sumitomo, Petronas, S&P Platts, and William Johnson. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the latest developments and solutions in the oil and gas sector. Turkmen exhibitors will include companies like Garagum Hazynasy, Nurly Tolkun, Türkmen Gala, Hazar Logistiks, Arassa Sowda We Gurlushyk, MENO Logistics, and many others. A new feature of OGT EXPO 2024 will be a dedicated presentation area where companies can showcase their products or services.

OGT 2024 promises to be a significant platform for strengthening collaboration and sharing experiences among participants in the global oil and gas industry.

We remind all interested delegates that registration for in-person participation in the conference is open until October 13. The deadline for online registration is October 20.

For more detailed information, please visit the official event website https://ogt-turkmenistan.com/ru or contact us with any questions at info@ogt-turkmenistan.com.

///nCa, 7 October 2024 (Material provided by the OGT 2024 Organizing Committee)