SLB is a bronze partner of the XXIX International Oil and Gas Turkmenistan Conference and EXPO (OGT 2024)

In recent years, the energy sector has undergone significant global transformations, with a growing number of countries embracing ‘green’ energy as a response to climate change. The transition to renewable energy sources has become a pivotal step towards sustainable development. The focus of recent international energy conferences in Turkmenistan has been on climate change and reducing methane emissions.

From October 23 to 25, the XXIX International Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition of Turkmenistan – 2024 (OGT 2024) will be held, serving as a platform for knowledge sharing, strengthening partnerships, and developing strategies within the oil and gas industry. This premier regional and international event will gather top-level executives to discuss critical issues related to the execution of oil and gas projects and foster enhanced international collaboration. Conference participants will have access to up-to-date information on priority projects and investment directions in Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector.

SLB (formerly known as Schlumberger) is a global leader in providing technology and services to the energy industry. With a foundation rooted in scientific research, SLB has maintained a steadfast commitment to technological advancement. The company offers a comprehensive range of products and services, from geological exploration and production management to integrated solutions spanning the entire production lifecycle—from reservoir to pipeline—optimizing hydrocarbon recovery and field management. Furthermore, in response to the current global energy demand and the future transition to new energy sources, on October 24, 2022, Schlumberger rebranded as SLB, unveiling its new identity and emphasizing its commitment to energy innovation and decarbonization. This transformation represents a transition from being the premier oilfield services company to a global technology company dedicated to promoting energy innovation for global sustainability. With its unmatched legacy in technology and performance, SLB is well-equipped to tackle this challenge.

Over the past 30 years, SLB has established itself as a major independent player in Central Asia, providing high-quality services in geological exploration, drilling, and production monitoring for hydrocarbons. SLB has a successful track record in Turkmenistan since 1993, having worked and continues to provide its services on prospective fields, including those at Galkynysh, Uzynada, Cheleken and Burun.

In the Caspian region, SLB has implemented several technologies, including:

SandView – a technology for detecting sand influx into the well and determining its rate allowing to detect up to 1500 sand particle impacts per second and determine particle size using real-time intelligent analysis;

Gravity packing – a technology to prevent sand production throughout the entire well life, increasing its productivity. This technology prevents sand plugging of perforations, erosion, and damage to downhole equipment;

Premium Port – a technology for managing flow from different parts of the reservoir;

Catenary Coiled Tubing Intervention – a technology that allows for downhole work without the need for a drilling rig pad on the platform.

Hydraulic Fracturing as a potential breakthrough technology for increasing the recovery factor of oil from reservoirs.

Real-time Spectral Noise logging tool (HFND) which is a part of Production logging platform for Leak detections and enhancing Production logging answers.

Epilogue – unique complex for Dual-barrier cement evaluation;

Neuro autonomous solutions – combine unique SLB domain expertise with connected intelligent systems that creates a continuous feedback loop between surface and downhole which increases the efficiency, consistency, and reliability of exploration and production operations while reducing human intervention and the carbon footprint;

TruLink Definitive dynamic survey-while-drilling service – this innovation reduces all survey-related rig time to zero, enabling a continuous definitive survey that helps reduce rig time and associated engine CO2 emissions;

Electric Submersible Pumps (ESP) – highly efficient and reliable equipment that enables an increase in the recovery factor of oil from reservoirs with low reservoir pressure.

Additionally, SLB has introduced advanced technologies such as CemFIT Heal for ensuring quality zonal isolation during cementing. CemFIT Heal is flexible self-healing cement system that helps ensure well integrity from drilling to abandonment, providing an annular pressure seal and protecting against hydrocarbon leaks and sustained casing pressure at the wellhead. Additionally, lowers the CO2 footprint during well construction due to significantly reduced usage of portland cement.

With a global footprint spanning over 120 countries, the company understands that environmental stewardship is critical to business success. Environmental responsibility and social involvement are integral parts of the company’s strategy.

SLB is actively pursuing initiatives to enhance its environmental sustainability. This includes programs to reduce energy consumption, conserve water, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. These measures contribute to the company’s long-term sustainability by conserving natural resources and reducing costs.

SLB utilizes energy-saving technologies at its facilities worldwide, including Turkmenistan. For example, a unique energy-saving program was implemented at one of the company’s local facilities—the use of solar panels, which were commissioned in late 2021.

SLB is committed to environmental sustainability, fostering a culture of environmental responsibility among its employees and engaging with the younger generation to ensure a sustainable future. These efforts contribute to a safer and more attractive business environment.

SLB’s participation in the OGT 2024 event will be the next step in strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation with local and international energy companies. To date, more than 200 delegates from 33 countries have already registered to participate in the forum.

More information can be found on the event website: www.ogt-turkmenistan.com