Registration for CIET-2024 is open

Registration is open for the International Conference and Exhibition “Construction, Industry and Energy of Turkmenistan” (CIET-2024), which will be held on November 3-5, 2024 in Ashgabat. The event is organized by the Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan, the State Concern “Türkmenhimiýa”, the State Agency for Management of Road Construction and the Ashgabat City Hakimlik.

The purpose of CIET-2024 is to discuss current issues in the fields of construction, energy, utilities, industry, and the chemical industry and discuss new regional infrastructure projects. The conference will consider new investment projects in the electric power industry, construction, chemistry, and industry. A separate session will be devoted to the second stage of constructing the smart city Arkadag, with a detailed discussion of medical and processing clusters.

The Conference is timed to coincide with the widely celebrated Day of Workers of the Construction and Industrial Complex in Turkmenistan in accordance with the resolution of the Esteemed President of Turkmenistan dated November 4, 2023, to honor the conscientious and dedicated work of workers in the construction, energy, chemical and industrial complexes of our country in developing these industries, increasing the volume of manufactured products and services provided based on scientific and technical innovations, as well as reaching new heights in the period of the revival of a new epoch of the powerful state.

CIET-2024 aims to expand the potential of the region’s countries to intensify cooperation in the energy and construction sectors of the economy, find opportunities to create free industrial zones and strengthen international cooperation between Turkmen government organizations, financial institutions, and international organizations specializing in construction and industry.

CIET-2024 is intended to play an important role in developing industry, construction, and energy in Turkmenistan and neighboring countries and to promote innovation and investment in these sectors of the economy.

Participation in business meetings at the Conference will enhance delegates’ understanding of potential investment opportunities in industry, construction, and infrastructure projects and help foster long-term cooperation.

For more information please visit the official event website https://ciet-turkmenistan.com/en

///nCa, 28 September 2024 (Material provided by the CIET 2024 Organizing Committee)